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EU Needs Comprehensive Security Approach Amid Global Instability—Costa
(MENAFN) European Council President Antonio Costa has called for Europe to embrace a “360-degree vision” for its security, highlighting growing geopolitical pressures across and beyond the continent.
During a press briefing held alongside Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin after the 8th European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Costa emphasized that Europe must adjust to a rapidly changing international environment in which instability in nearby regions has direct consequences for its own security, economy, and energy stability.
He noted that the continent is increasingly exposed to external shocks and stressed the need for a broader, more integrated security outlook.
“In the current geopolitical context, it is increasingly clear that our continent needs a 360º degree vision for its security. Meeting here, in Armenia, in the South Caucasus, so close to the Middle East – it is a stark reminder that war in Europe's neighborhood has a direct impact on our common security, our energy supply and our economy,” he said.
Costa also highlighted that Europe’s response should be based on strengthened multilateral engagement, reinforcing the importance of the United Nations framework and respect for international law.
He further described the meeting as “historic,” noting that the participation of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev via video link reflected ongoing diplomatic activity and dialogue within the region.
During a press briefing held alongside Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin after the 8th European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Costa emphasized that Europe must adjust to a rapidly changing international environment in which instability in nearby regions has direct consequences for its own security, economy, and energy stability.
He noted that the continent is increasingly exposed to external shocks and stressed the need for a broader, more integrated security outlook.
“In the current geopolitical context, it is increasingly clear that our continent needs a 360º degree vision for its security. Meeting here, in Armenia, in the South Caucasus, so close to the Middle East – it is a stark reminder that war in Europe's neighborhood has a direct impact on our common security, our energy supply and our economy,” he said.
Costa also highlighted that Europe’s response should be based on strengthened multilateral engagement, reinforcing the importance of the United Nations framework and respect for international law.
He further described the meeting as “historic,” noting that the participation of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev via video link reflected ongoing diplomatic activity and dialogue within the region.
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