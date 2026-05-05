Air Defense Forces Shoot Down One Ballistic Missile And 149 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

According to the military, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 4, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 11 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov, Voronezh, and Bryansk regions, as well as 164 Shahed-type combat UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo (Russian Federation), and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, Air Defense Forces shot down or neutralized one missile and 149 drones in northern, southern, eastern, and central Ukraine.

Eight ballistic missiles and 14 strike UAVs hit 14 locations, and debris from downed targets was found at 10 locations.

National Guard troops destroy Russian reconnaissance drone worth $100,000

Two missiles did not reach their targets; details are being clarified.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, an industrial facility and railway infrastructure in the Poltava region were damaged as a result of an attack by Russian missiles and combat drones; four people were killed, and another 31 were injured.