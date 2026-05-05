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Force Motors Launches New Force Traveller N Range For The Future Of Shared Passenger Mobility
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, India, 5th May 2026: Force Motors Limited, India's largest van maker and a leading automotive manufacturer, today launched the New Force Traveller N Range comprising of ambulance, delivery van, and school bus applications.
Significantly enhancing the company's product portfolio, with meaningful improvements in comfort, convenience, reliability, and performance, while also helping reduce total cost of ownership and simplify maintenance-the new Force Traveller N Range delivers a more refined and elevated experience across every customer touchpoint. With this launch, Force Motors will transition entirely to the new Force Traveller N Range, with all future production aligned to the new range, replacing the current-generation Traveller.
With over four decades of legacy, the Force Traveller is a true segment creator that continues to lead with over 70% segment share. Serving diverse needs, from ambulances and school buses to delivery vans, the Traveller has set industry benchmarks, emerging as India's most preferred ambulance platform and the fastest-growing school bus manufacturer in its category.
Expressing his views on the launch of the new Force Traveller N Range, Mr. Prasan Firodia, Managing Director- Force Motors Limited said, "The Force Traveller has been a well-established product in India's shared mobility space for many years and continues to lead its segment.
With the new Force Traveller N Range, we've focused on improving what matters, guided by inputs from owners, drivers, and passengers to enhance comfort, usability, reliability, and cost of ownership, while reducing downtime and enabling better utilisation for fleet operators.
At the same time, we've strengthened how we build the Traveller. Learnings from Urbania have helped refine our manufacturing processes and quality systems, bringing greater consistency and improved overall build quality. In many ways, the new Force Traveller N Range builds on the strong trust the Force Traveller has earned over the years, while making it more refined, capable, and better suited to today's customer expectations".
Reflecting this focus on real-world usability, the new Force Traveller N Range brings a comprehensive set of upgrades across key aspects of the product experience. Significantly elevating the in-cabin environment, it introduces enhancements delivering a more contemporary and car-like experience, including an all-new car-like cockpit with digital cluster and 9-inch infotainment screen, new ergonomically designed seats, and improved NVH for a quieter cabin experience. This is complemented by an all-new HVAC system for improved cabin cooling. Enhancing both visual appeal and functional efficiency, the vehicle features impactful exterior updates, including a new front fascia with DRL and LED turn indicators, along with a redesigned rear fascia for a more modern appearance.
Further strengthening performance and safety, the new Force Traveller N incorporates targeted engineering enhancements aimed at improving structural integrity, overall fit & finish, and drivability, including a comprehensively re-engineered sheet metal structure and a reduced number of body joints through improved design and manufacturing techniques, supported by advancements in manufacturing processes such as robust quality systems and advanced technologies, including robotics and automated door hemming, improving build quality, efficiency, and consistency.
Together, this translates into a vehicle that is more comfortable, easier to drive, and more dependable, supported by a proven and fuel-efficient FM 2.6 CR engine compliant with BS-VI Stage 2 emission norms. Available across applications such as ambulances, school bus, and delivery vans, the new Force Traveller N range is also equipped with 'Force Care', offering benefits such as extended warranty, parts warranty, accidental repair, and roadside assistance, along with 'iPulse', which enables real-time vehicle tracking and diagnostics.
The new Force Traveller N Range will be available for bookings across Force Motors dealerships nationwide from mid-May 2026.
ABOUT FORCE MOTORS LIMITED: INDIA'S LARGEST VAN MAKER
Founded in 1958 by Shri N. K. Firodia, Force Motors Limited was established with a vision to provide affordable, reliable, and efficient transportation for the masses. Today, it stands as a fully integrated automobile company specializing in the engineering, development, and manufacture of vehicles, aggregates, and components.
The company operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing units across India, employs over 10,000 people, and is led by Dr. Abhay Firodia. Its advanced R&D center in Pune, supported by a design team of over 1,000 experts, is regarded as one of the finest in the country.
Force Motors is a versatile automotive company with the capability to cater to diverse international markets by offering customized, country-specific solutions. Its formidable product range spans light commercial vehicles and multi-utility vehicles, and its export presence extends to the Middle East and Gulf region, Asia, Latin America, and Africa.
Significantly enhancing the company's product portfolio, with meaningful improvements in comfort, convenience, reliability, and performance, while also helping reduce total cost of ownership and simplify maintenance-the new Force Traveller N Range delivers a more refined and elevated experience across every customer touchpoint. With this launch, Force Motors will transition entirely to the new Force Traveller N Range, with all future production aligned to the new range, replacing the current-generation Traveller.
With over four decades of legacy, the Force Traveller is a true segment creator that continues to lead with over 70% segment share. Serving diverse needs, from ambulances and school buses to delivery vans, the Traveller has set industry benchmarks, emerging as India's most preferred ambulance platform and the fastest-growing school bus manufacturer in its category.
Expressing his views on the launch of the new Force Traveller N Range, Mr. Prasan Firodia, Managing Director- Force Motors Limited said, "The Force Traveller has been a well-established product in India's shared mobility space for many years and continues to lead its segment.
With the new Force Traveller N Range, we've focused on improving what matters, guided by inputs from owners, drivers, and passengers to enhance comfort, usability, reliability, and cost of ownership, while reducing downtime and enabling better utilisation for fleet operators.
At the same time, we've strengthened how we build the Traveller. Learnings from Urbania have helped refine our manufacturing processes and quality systems, bringing greater consistency and improved overall build quality. In many ways, the new Force Traveller N Range builds on the strong trust the Force Traveller has earned over the years, while making it more refined, capable, and better suited to today's customer expectations".
Reflecting this focus on real-world usability, the new Force Traveller N Range brings a comprehensive set of upgrades across key aspects of the product experience. Significantly elevating the in-cabin environment, it introduces enhancements delivering a more contemporary and car-like experience, including an all-new car-like cockpit with digital cluster and 9-inch infotainment screen, new ergonomically designed seats, and improved NVH for a quieter cabin experience. This is complemented by an all-new HVAC system for improved cabin cooling. Enhancing both visual appeal and functional efficiency, the vehicle features impactful exterior updates, including a new front fascia with DRL and LED turn indicators, along with a redesigned rear fascia for a more modern appearance.
Further strengthening performance and safety, the new Force Traveller N incorporates targeted engineering enhancements aimed at improving structural integrity, overall fit & finish, and drivability, including a comprehensively re-engineered sheet metal structure and a reduced number of body joints through improved design and manufacturing techniques, supported by advancements in manufacturing processes such as robust quality systems and advanced technologies, including robotics and automated door hemming, improving build quality, efficiency, and consistency.
Together, this translates into a vehicle that is more comfortable, easier to drive, and more dependable, supported by a proven and fuel-efficient FM 2.6 CR engine compliant with BS-VI Stage 2 emission norms. Available across applications such as ambulances, school bus, and delivery vans, the new Force Traveller N range is also equipped with 'Force Care', offering benefits such as extended warranty, parts warranty, accidental repair, and roadside assistance, along with 'iPulse', which enables real-time vehicle tracking and diagnostics.
The new Force Traveller N Range will be available for bookings across Force Motors dealerships nationwide from mid-May 2026.
ABOUT FORCE MOTORS LIMITED: INDIA'S LARGEST VAN MAKER
Founded in 1958 by Shri N. K. Firodia, Force Motors Limited was established with a vision to provide affordable, reliable, and efficient transportation for the masses. Today, it stands as a fully integrated automobile company specializing in the engineering, development, and manufacture of vehicles, aggregates, and components.
The company operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing units across India, employs over 10,000 people, and is led by Dr. Abhay Firodia. Its advanced R&D center in Pune, supported by a design team of over 1,000 experts, is regarded as one of the finest in the country.
Force Motors is a versatile automotive company with the capability to cater to diverse international markets by offering customized, country-specific solutions. Its formidable product range spans light commercial vehicles and multi-utility vehicles, and its export presence extends to the Middle East and Gulf region, Asia, Latin America, and Africa.
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