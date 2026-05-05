TRG Screen Launches Contracts AI To Transform How Market Data Teams Manage Complex Vendor Agreements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, London, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRG Screen, a leading global provider of market data management solutions, today announced the release of Contracts AI.

The new AI-powered capability expands contract management within TRG Screen's Optimize Spend platform, enabling financial institutions to interpret complex agreements and ingest usage rights, restrictions, and obligations directly into the platform within minutes rather than hours or days.

Market data contracts do more than define cost. They govern how data can be used, who can access it, and under what conditions, with specific terms often buried in complex legal language that requires specialist interpretation.

A single vendor contract can take a market data team four to six hours to analyze, creating bottlenecks across legal, procurement and compliance, limiting visibility, increasing risk, and slowing decision-making. Contracts AI turns contracts from static documents into structured, operational data that can be used across teams. It automatically extracts and analyzes key contract terms, including usage rights, restrictions and obligations, converting them into searchable information that supports compliance, reporting and renewal workflows. This allows firms to reduce processing time significantly.

“The addition of AI advances our prior contract processing capabilities significantly, enabling our clients to turn contracts into usable intelligence across the organization,” said Suzanne Ward, Chief Product Officer at TRG Screen.“With this new capability, ​our clients will save significant time at scale, reduce vendor compliance risk, get better reporting, improve their negotiating power, and create the clean, structured data foundation required for smarter renewals, more automation and expanded AI-driven insights.”

​​Unlike general-purpose AI tools that simply summarize documents, Contracts AI extracts every data point with traceability to its source clause, aligns it to existing governance workflows, and gives teams auditable answers to compliance, rights and renewal questions ─ significantly faster and with greater confidence.

Contracts AI represents the first step in TRG Screen's broader roadmap to operationalize contract data within Optimize Spend and support increasingly automated contract lifecycle workflows.

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TRG Screen is the leading provider of market data and subscription cost management technology and expert insights for financial services and legal firms worldwide. Their integrated solutions grant businesses complete visibility and control over market data, reference data, and online research usage and costs at scale - spanning subscription spend management, usage insights, vendor IP compliance reporting, and comprehensive managed services.

For over 25 years, TRG Screen has empowered hundreds of firms with innovation that strategically optimizes high-value expenses like market data, research, and software licenses. The company helps clients automate complex processes, negotiate better with vendors, enhance governance and cost control, and maximize ROI. Headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in Europe, Asia, and a global support hub in Bangalore, TRG Screen is a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company.

CONTACT: Melanie Budden The Realization Group on behalf of TRG Screen Email:... Phone: +44 (0)20 3811 8344