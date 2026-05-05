403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE Intercepts 15 Iranian Missiles, 4 Drones
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates reported Monday that its air defense systems successfully engaged a fresh wave of Iranian projectiles — comprising 15 missiles and four drones — marking the first assault since a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington came into force on April 8.
The UAE Defense Ministry confirmed in an official statement that the intercepted munitions included 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four unmanned aerial vehicles. Three individuals sustained moderate injuries as a result of the strike.
The ministry also disclosed a striking cumulative toll: since Iran began its offensive campaign on Feb. 28, UAE air defenses have neutralized a total of 578 missiles and 2,260 drones. Across that period, the attacks have claimed 13 lives and left 227 people wounded.
Monday's assault also triggered a major fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone — a strategically vital energy hub situated on the UAE's eastern coastline — after a drone originating from Iran struck the facility. Local Fujairah authorities confirmed that three Indian nationals suffered moderate injuries in the incident and were swiftly transported to a medical facility for treatment.
The latest violence unfolds against a backdrop of sharply deteriorating regional stability. Hostilities erupted on Feb. 28 when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel, Gulf-based US allies, and to shut down the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation entered into effect on April 8, though subsequent negotiations held in Islamabad failed to yield a durable resolution. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce without imposing a fixed expiration date.
Adding another layer of pressure to an already volatile situation, the United States has maintained a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz since April 13.
The UAE Defense Ministry confirmed in an official statement that the intercepted munitions included 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four unmanned aerial vehicles. Three individuals sustained moderate injuries as a result of the strike.
The ministry also disclosed a striking cumulative toll: since Iran began its offensive campaign on Feb. 28, UAE air defenses have neutralized a total of 578 missiles and 2,260 drones. Across that period, the attacks have claimed 13 lives and left 227 people wounded.
Monday's assault also triggered a major fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone — a strategically vital energy hub situated on the UAE's eastern coastline — after a drone originating from Iran struck the facility. Local Fujairah authorities confirmed that three Indian nationals suffered moderate injuries in the incident and were swiftly transported to a medical facility for treatment.
The latest violence unfolds against a backdrop of sharply deteriorating regional stability. Hostilities erupted on Feb. 28 when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel, Gulf-based US allies, and to shut down the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation entered into effect on April 8, though subsequent negotiations held in Islamabad failed to yield a durable resolution. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce without imposing a fixed expiration date.
Adding another layer of pressure to an already volatile situation, the United States has maintained a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz since April 13.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment