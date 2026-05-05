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Zelenskyy Declares Ceasefire with Russia Starting May 5–6 Night
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Monday that Kyiv would observe a ceasefire with Moscow "starting at 00:00 on the night of May 5–6," framing the decision around humanitarian priorities and stating that "human life is far more valuable than any anniversary celebration."
The announcement, posted on US social media platform X, came without any prior formal communication from the Kremlin. Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine had received no official request concerning the "cessation of hostilities" that Russia had separately declared in connection with its Victory Day commemorations.
"In the time left until that moment, it is realistic to ensure that silence takes effect," Zelenskyy wrote. The post did not specify the ceasefire's duration, though state-run Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported the truce is set to begin on May 6. Zelenskyy added that Kyiv would mirror any restraint shown by Moscow once the agreement enters into force.
Delivering a sharp rebuke to Russian leadership, Zelenskyy declared: "It is time for Russian leaders to take real steps to end their war, especially since Russia's Defense Ministry believes it cannot hold a parade in Moscow without Ukraine's goodwill."
Hours earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry had proclaimed its own ceasefire covering May 8–9 "in honor of the celebration of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War." In a Telegram statement, the ministry warned it would take "all necessary" measures to safeguard the festivities, citing what it described as a threatening statement by Zelenskyy "which contains threats to strike Moscow specifically on May 9."
The ministry issued a stark warning: "If the Kyiv regime attempts to implement its criminal plans to disrupt the celebration of the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Russian Armed Forces will launch a retaliatory, massive missile strike on the center of Kyiv."
The developments follow a phone call last Wednesday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, during which Putin proposed a temporary ceasefire aligned with the Victory Day period. Yury Ushakov, a senior Kremlin foreign affairs aide, confirmed that Trump had endorsed the proposal.
The announcement, posted on US social media platform X, came without any prior formal communication from the Kremlin. Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine had received no official request concerning the "cessation of hostilities" that Russia had separately declared in connection with its Victory Day commemorations.
"In the time left until that moment, it is realistic to ensure that silence takes effect," Zelenskyy wrote. The post did not specify the ceasefire's duration, though state-run Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported the truce is set to begin on May 6. Zelenskyy added that Kyiv would mirror any restraint shown by Moscow once the agreement enters into force.
Delivering a sharp rebuke to Russian leadership, Zelenskyy declared: "It is time for Russian leaders to take real steps to end their war, especially since Russia's Defense Ministry believes it cannot hold a parade in Moscow without Ukraine's goodwill."
Hours earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry had proclaimed its own ceasefire covering May 8–9 "in honor of the celebration of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War." In a Telegram statement, the ministry warned it would take "all necessary" measures to safeguard the festivities, citing what it described as a threatening statement by Zelenskyy "which contains threats to strike Moscow specifically on May 9."
The ministry issued a stark warning: "If the Kyiv regime attempts to implement its criminal plans to disrupt the celebration of the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Russian Armed Forces will launch a retaliatory, massive missile strike on the center of Kyiv."
The developments follow a phone call last Wednesday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, during which Putin proposed a temporary ceasefire aligned with the Victory Day period. Yury Ushakov, a senior Kremlin foreign affairs aide, confirmed that Trump had endorsed the proposal.
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