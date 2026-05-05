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Iran Says 5 Civilians Died in US Strike on Strait of Hormuz Boats
(MENAFN) Iranian media reported Tuesday that five civilians lost their lives after US forces struck small cargo vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, directly contradicting Washington's version of events.
A semi-official news agency, citing a military source, reported that an investigation determined American forces had attacked two small boats transporting civilian cargo from Khasab on Oman's coast toward Iran.
"Following the false claim by the US military that it had targeted 6 Iranian speedboats, since none of the IRGC combat vessels had been hit, an investigation was conducted into the nature of the claim from local sources," the source was quoted as saying, referring to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The same source confirmed that five civilian passengers were killed in the assault, characterizing it as a "hasty" move driven by US "fear" of IRGC fast-boat operations.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) offered a sharply different account, stating earlier that American helicopters had been deployed to destroy "Iranian small boats threatening commercial shipping," with the vessels engaged as part of broader efforts to secure navigation through the strategically vital waterway. CENTCOM further alleged that Iran had opened fire on US warships and commercial vessels on Monday.
The dueling narratives emerge against a backdrop of sharply deteriorating regional stability. Tensions ignited after the US and Israel conducted strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and American Gulf allies while simultaneously shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect April 8, though subsequent negotiations in Islamabad failed to yield a permanent agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce with no fixed expiration date. Since April 13, Washington has maintained a naval blockade restricting Iranian maritime traffic through the strait.
A semi-official news agency, citing a military source, reported that an investigation determined American forces had attacked two small boats transporting civilian cargo from Khasab on Oman's coast toward Iran.
"Following the false claim by the US military that it had targeted 6 Iranian speedboats, since none of the IRGC combat vessels had been hit, an investigation was conducted into the nature of the claim from local sources," the source was quoted as saying, referring to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The same source confirmed that five civilian passengers were killed in the assault, characterizing it as a "hasty" move driven by US "fear" of IRGC fast-boat operations.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) offered a sharply different account, stating earlier that American helicopters had been deployed to destroy "Iranian small boats threatening commercial shipping," with the vessels engaged as part of broader efforts to secure navigation through the strategically vital waterway. CENTCOM further alleged that Iran had opened fire on US warships and commercial vessels on Monday.
The dueling narratives emerge against a backdrop of sharply deteriorating regional stability. Tensions ignited after the US and Israel conducted strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and American Gulf allies while simultaneously shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect April 8, though subsequent negotiations in Islamabad failed to yield a permanent agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce with no fixed expiration date. Since April 13, Washington has maintained a naval blockade restricting Iranian maritime traffic through the strait.
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