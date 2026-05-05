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EU Chief Condemns Iran Strikes on UAE
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen threw Europe's full diplomatic weight behind the United Arab Emirates on Monday, condemning a fresh barrage of Iranian missile and drone attacks that shattered an already fragile ceasefire and set a critical Gulf energy hub ablaze.
Writing on X, the platform owned by US social media company Elon Musk, von der Leyen pulled no punches in her condemnation. "Today, our partner, the UAE, was once again the target of a vicious missiles and drone attacks originating from Iran. I extend my full solidarity to (President) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the people of the UAE, and our partners across the Middle East," von der Leyen wrote on US social media company X.
The European Commission chief escalated her language further, characterizing the strikes in unambiguous legal and moral terms. She described the attacks as "unacceptable" and as "a clear violation of sovereignty and international law."
Von der Leyen also made clear that Europe views the Gulf's instability as inseparable from its own security interests. "Security in the region has direct consequences for Europe. So we will keep working closely with our partners on de-escalation and diplomatic resolution," von der Leyen added.
The statements came as fires raged at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone — a strategically vital energy hub positioned on the UAE's eastern coastline — after it was struck by an Iranian-launched drone early Monday, sending plumes of smoke billowing over the facility and rattling global energy markets.
The current crisis traces its origins to February 28, when coordinated US and Israeli strikes against Iran triggered a sweeping wave of Iranian retaliation — targeting Israel, American allies throughout the Gulf, and culminating in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping lanes.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani diplomatic mediation came into force on April 8, but subsequent negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce a binding or lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump has since extended the truce unilaterally, with no fixed expiration date attached — leaving the region suspended in a precarious and increasingly volatile calm.
Writing on X, the platform owned by US social media company Elon Musk, von der Leyen pulled no punches in her condemnation. "Today, our partner, the UAE, was once again the target of a vicious missiles and drone attacks originating from Iran. I extend my full solidarity to (President) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the people of the UAE, and our partners across the Middle East," von der Leyen wrote on US social media company X.
The European Commission chief escalated her language further, characterizing the strikes in unambiguous legal and moral terms. She described the attacks as "unacceptable" and as "a clear violation of sovereignty and international law."
Von der Leyen also made clear that Europe views the Gulf's instability as inseparable from its own security interests. "Security in the region has direct consequences for Europe. So we will keep working closely with our partners on de-escalation and diplomatic resolution," von der Leyen added.
The statements came as fires raged at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone — a strategically vital energy hub positioned on the UAE's eastern coastline — after it was struck by an Iranian-launched drone early Monday, sending plumes of smoke billowing over the facility and rattling global energy markets.
The current crisis traces its origins to February 28, when coordinated US and Israeli strikes against Iran triggered a sweeping wave of Iranian retaliation — targeting Israel, American allies throughout the Gulf, and culminating in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping lanes.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani diplomatic mediation came into force on April 8, but subsequent negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce a binding or lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump has since extended the truce unilaterally, with no fixed expiration date attached — leaving the region suspended in a precarious and increasingly volatile calm.
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