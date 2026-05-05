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US Navy Issues New Routing Guidance for Ships in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) The United States Navy has instructed vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to use routes through Oman’s territorial waters south of the main Traffic Separation Scheme, citing heightened maritime risks, according to reports.
A safety advisory from US Naval Forces Central Command warned that the primary shipping lane remains highly dangerous due to the possible presence of sea mines that have not yet been fully surveyed or cleared.
The advisory urged commercial vessels to maintain communication with Omani maritime authorities on VHF channel 16, especially given expected heavy traffic in the area, and recommended that ship operators reassess risk conditions before attempting passage.
According to reports, the guidance coincides with the movement of US Navy guided-missile destroyers through the strait as part of what Washington describes as “Project Freedom,” an operation aimed at escorting neutral commercial vessels through the waterway.
United States Central Command said the initiative is intended to support maritime transit and maintain freedom of navigation in the region.
Tensions escalated further after Iranian state media claimed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had struck a US warship with missiles during the operation. However, the US military rejected the allegation, saying no naval vessels were hit and that operations continued as planned.
According to reports, the broader situation in the region has deteriorated following strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliatory actions and heightened insecurity across Gulf maritime routes.
The United States later announced a naval blockade on April 13, further intensifying pressure in one of the world’s most critical energy shipping corridors.
A safety advisory from US Naval Forces Central Command warned that the primary shipping lane remains highly dangerous due to the possible presence of sea mines that have not yet been fully surveyed or cleared.
The advisory urged commercial vessels to maintain communication with Omani maritime authorities on VHF channel 16, especially given expected heavy traffic in the area, and recommended that ship operators reassess risk conditions before attempting passage.
According to reports, the guidance coincides with the movement of US Navy guided-missile destroyers through the strait as part of what Washington describes as “Project Freedom,” an operation aimed at escorting neutral commercial vessels through the waterway.
United States Central Command said the initiative is intended to support maritime transit and maintain freedom of navigation in the region.
Tensions escalated further after Iranian state media claimed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had struck a US warship with missiles during the operation. However, the US military rejected the allegation, saying no naval vessels were hit and that operations continued as planned.
According to reports, the broader situation in the region has deteriorated following strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliatory actions and heightened insecurity across Gulf maritime routes.
The United States later announced a naval blockade on April 13, further intensifying pressure in one of the world’s most critical energy shipping corridors.
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