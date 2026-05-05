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Trump Set to Meet Chinese Leader in Weeks
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Monday cast his imminent summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as both strategically pivotal and personally anticipated, even as he underscored America's commanding lead in the global artificial intelligence race.
Addressing attendees at a small business summit held at the White House, Trump struck a tone that was equal parts competitive and conciliatory when sizing up the US-China technological rivalry — a relationship that continues to define the geopolitical landscape of the 21st century.
"We're leading China in AI. And I'm going to go see President Xi in two weeks. I look forward to that… We have very friendly competition, but it'll be actually a very important trip," Trump said.
The remarks signal that despite mounting trade tensions and deepening strategic rivalries between Washington and Beijing, the two leaders are pressing ahead with face-to-face diplomacy. The upcoming meeting, expected later in May, is poised to be one of the most closely watched summits of the year — with artificial intelligence, trade, and regional security all likely to feature prominently on the agenda.
Addressing attendees at a small business summit held at the White House, Trump struck a tone that was equal parts competitive and conciliatory when sizing up the US-China technological rivalry — a relationship that continues to define the geopolitical landscape of the 21st century.
"We're leading China in AI. And I'm going to go see President Xi in two weeks. I look forward to that… We have very friendly competition, but it'll be actually a very important trip," Trump said.
The remarks signal that despite mounting trade tensions and deepening strategic rivalries between Washington and Beijing, the two leaders are pressing ahead with face-to-face diplomacy. The upcoming meeting, expected later in May, is poised to be one of the most closely watched summits of the year — with artificial intelligence, trade, and regional security all likely to feature prominently on the agenda.
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