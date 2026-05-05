ALSTOM S.A: Alstom To Modernise Lausanne's M2 Metro With New CBTC System And Fleet Mid-Life Upgrade



Deployment of Alstom's new-generation, train-centric CBTC system, suited for Lausanne's existing automated metro line

Increased service frequency and passenger capacity for the m2 metro, the backbone of public transport in the Lausanne region Comprehensive modernisation of the train fleet as part of a service strategy to ensure long-term operational performance

5 May 2026 – Transports publics de la région lausannoise (tl) and Alstom have signed a contract worth 295 million euros1 to modernise Lausanne's m2 metro line. The project will enable more frequent services and increased passenger capacity through the deployment of a new communications based train control (CBTC) system, combined with the mid-life modernisation of the existing train fleet.

The m2 metro is the backbone of public transport in the Lausanne region. The new signalling system will allow trains to operate closer together with greater precision, enabling more trains to run on the line, reducing waiting times and supporting growing passenger demand, while maintaining the highest levels of safety and reliability.

The Urbalis Fluence CBTC solution selected for the project uses a train‐centric architecture, with more intelligence onboard to maximise capacity and operational flexibility while limiting infrastructure changes and additional trackside equipment. It is well suited to modernising existing, fully automated metro lines, improving performance while making best use of current assets and enabling phased upgrades aligned with long‐term network strategies.

Alongside the signalling upgrade, the m2 fleet will undergo a major mid‐life modernisation at Alstom's site in Villeneuve in Switzerland, effectively extending the lifetime of the metro cars. The FlexCare Modernise programme will consist in renewing key onboard systems, notably the train control and monitoring system (TCMS), which will be fully integrated with the new CBTC signalling, as well as in enhancements to interior areas and a refresh of trains' exterior. Together, these upgrades will unlock higher capacity, improved reliability and a smoother passenger experience, demonstrating Alstom's capability to deliver complex mid-life modernisation programmes fully integrated with advanced digital signalling systems.

Patricia Solioz Mathys, CEO of TL, emphasises the importance of modernisation:“As Switzerland's only metro system, m2 is a real success story. The need to modernise the automation systems and increase capacity is crucial for the whole transport network in the Lausanne metropolitan area. We are delighted to be able to rely on Alstom's expertise and knowledge in carrying out these strategic operations.”

“This modernisation will bring more frequent, more reliable journeys for passengers and help the city meet growing demand with shorter waits and a smoother ride. By pairing our new-generation, train-centric CBTC with a fully integrated mid-life upgrade of the fleet, we are boosting capacity while extending the performance of the existing trains for years to come. We are very happy to engage in this new project with tl and look forward to many years of continuous long-standing collaboration,” said Marie Icardo, Managing Director of Alstom Switzerland.

The agreement also includes technical support and obsolescence management services, securing reliable operation of the m2 line through the transition period and beyond.

The works will be carefully phased to minimise disruption to daily services. Most installation and testing activities will be carried out during short night time windows, ensuring that passenger services can be maintained throughout the programme. This reflects the brownfield nature of the project, integrating a new generation CBTC system into a fully operational metro line.

About tl

Transports publics de la région lausannoise (tl) design, organise and operate daily public transport services for some 360,000 passengers. Every day, more than 2,000 staff members help to keep the network running. As a key player in the region and a recognised partner of local authorities, the tl contributes to the economic and social development of the Olympic capital.

ALSTOMTM, Urbalis FluenceTM and FlexCare ModerniseTM are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.