Qatar Takes Part In Arab Financial Institutions' Annual Meetings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar at the joint annual meetings of Arab financial institutions for 2026, held virtually on Monday.

Ministry of Finance's Deputy Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Dr Saud bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, led the Qatari delegation during the opening session of the meetings, the meeting of the Boards of Governors of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development and the meeting of the Arab Monetary Fund.

The meetings were attended by Their Excellencies Arab finance and economy ministers, and reviewed key regional and international economic developments, with a focus on challenges facing Arab economies at both domestic and global levels.

Participants also discussed ways to strengthen Arab cooperation in addressing these challenges and developing effective mechanisms to support economic stability and growth across the region.

Officials said the annual gatherings highlight the role of Arab joint financial institutions in helping member states respond to economic, social and financial pressures affecting the region and the wider global economy.