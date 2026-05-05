Amir Holds Phone Call With UAE President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a phone call on Monday with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the call, HH the Amir expressed Qatar's strong condemnation of the Iranian attacks targeting civilian sites and facilities in the United Arab Emirates using missiles and drones, reaffirming Qatar's full solidarity with the UAE and its unwavering support for all measures taken to protect the country's security and stability.

The two sides also discussed regional and international developments and efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in the region.