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SAHA 2026 Defense, Aerospace Fair Opens in Istanbul
(MENAFN) The SAHA 2026 International Defence, Aerospace and Space Industry Fair, organized by SAHA Istanbul, is set to open on Tuesday at the Istanbul Expo Center, bringing together one of the largest defense and technology showcases in the region, according to reports.
The event, which will run from Tuesday through Saturday, is being held in collaboration with Anadolu as its global communications partner.
According to reports, the exhibition will span a massive indoor and outdoor area of around 400,000 square meters, including 20,000 square meters of outdoor display space, making it one of the largest editions of the fair to date.
More than 1,700 companies are expected to participate, including 263 international firms.
Attendance is projected to exceed 200,000 visitors, alongside over 30,000 industry professionals representing more than 120 countries.
The fair is also set to host more than 30,000 business-to-business meetings, aimed at turning the event into a major platform for deal-making, supply chain cooperation, and strategic industrial partnerships across the defense, aerospace, and space sectors.
The event, which will run from Tuesday through Saturday, is being held in collaboration with Anadolu as its global communications partner.
According to reports, the exhibition will span a massive indoor and outdoor area of around 400,000 square meters, including 20,000 square meters of outdoor display space, making it one of the largest editions of the fair to date.
More than 1,700 companies are expected to participate, including 263 international firms.
Attendance is projected to exceed 200,000 visitors, alongside over 30,000 industry professionals representing more than 120 countries.
The fair is also set to host more than 30,000 business-to-business meetings, aimed at turning the event into a major platform for deal-making, supply chain cooperation, and strategic industrial partnerships across the defense, aerospace, and space sectors.
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