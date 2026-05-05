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Qatar, Egypt, Jordan Denounce Iran's Attack on UAE
(MENAFN) Arab nations moved swiftly Monday to condemn Iran's renewed missile and drone offensive against the United Arab Emirates — the first such strikes since a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington took hold last month.
Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan each issued separate denunciations of the attacks, as the UAE reported successfully repelling a fourth consecutive wave of Iranian projectiles, with air defense systems intercepting 15 missiles and four drones. A drone strike also ignited a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a critical energy hub on the UAE's eastern coast, leaving three Indian nationals injured and hospitalized.
Qatar
Qatar's Foreign Ministry declared that the "State strongly condemns the renewal of Iranian attacks that targeted civilian sites and facilities in the sisterly State of the UAE using missiles and drones, which resulted in the injury of three individuals of Indian nationality." Doha branded the strikes "a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and a serious threat to the security and stability of the region," and affirmed "the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the State of the UAE and its support for all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its territories."
Egypt
Egypt's Foreign Ministry condemned "in the strongest terms the Iranian attacks launched using missiles and drones targeting the territory of the United Arab Emirates," pledging its "full solidarity and support for the measures taken by the UAE to protect its national sovereignty and capabilities." Cairo rejected any actions aimed at endangering civilians or destabilizing the Gulf and cautioned of "the extremely dangerous repercussions of these attacks, which represent a serious escalation that hinders efforts to de-escalate tensions and constitutes a flagrant violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations."
Jordan
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi reached out directly to his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan by phone, conveying Amman's condemnation of the renewed Iranian assault on the UAE.
The strikes mark the latest eruption in a crisis ignited by US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which unleashed a wave of Iranian retaliation targeting Israel, American Gulf allies, and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. A Pakistani-brokered ceasefire took effect April 8, though negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting peace. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce with no fixed deadline.
Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan each issued separate denunciations of the attacks, as the UAE reported successfully repelling a fourth consecutive wave of Iranian projectiles, with air defense systems intercepting 15 missiles and four drones. A drone strike also ignited a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a critical energy hub on the UAE's eastern coast, leaving three Indian nationals injured and hospitalized.
Qatar
Qatar's Foreign Ministry declared that the "State strongly condemns the renewal of Iranian attacks that targeted civilian sites and facilities in the sisterly State of the UAE using missiles and drones, which resulted in the injury of three individuals of Indian nationality." Doha branded the strikes "a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and a serious threat to the security and stability of the region," and affirmed "the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the State of the UAE and its support for all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its territories."
Egypt
Egypt's Foreign Ministry condemned "in the strongest terms the Iranian attacks launched using missiles and drones targeting the territory of the United Arab Emirates," pledging its "full solidarity and support for the measures taken by the UAE to protect its national sovereignty and capabilities." Cairo rejected any actions aimed at endangering civilians or destabilizing the Gulf and cautioned of "the extremely dangerous repercussions of these attacks, which represent a serious escalation that hinders efforts to de-escalate tensions and constitutes a flagrant violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations."
Jordan
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi reached out directly to his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan by phone, conveying Amman's condemnation of the renewed Iranian assault on the UAE.
The strikes mark the latest eruption in a crisis ignited by US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which unleashed a wave of Iranian retaliation targeting Israel, American Gulf allies, and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. A Pakistani-brokered ceasefire took effect April 8, though negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting peace. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce with no fixed deadline.
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