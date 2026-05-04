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Hudbay Minerals Inc.

Hudbay Minerals Inc.


2026-05-04 10:16:32
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:00 AM EST - Hudbay Minerals Inc.: Announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. has recommended that shareholders of Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. vote FOR the resolution to approve the proposed arrangement with Hudbay at the upcoming special meeting of securityholders of the Company to be held on May 11. Hudbay Minerals Inc. T.HBM shares T are trading down $0.10 at $30.92.

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