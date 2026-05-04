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Russia Responds to UAE Exit From OPEC, Calls It Sovereign Decision
(MENAFN) Russia has reacted to the United Arab Emirates’ reported withdrawal from OPEC and the wider OPEC+ framework, describing the move as a sovereign national decision, according to statements from the Kremlin.
A Kremlin spokesperson said Moscow respects the UAE’s choice and emphasized continued cooperation between the two countries on energy matters.
“This is a sovereign decision of the United Arab Emirates, and we respect it,” the spokesperson said, according to reports.
He added that Russia values the UAE’s stated intention to remain a responsible participant in global energy markets and continue coordination through bilateral channels. Moscow, he said, expects ongoing constructive engagement with Abu Dhabi.
The Kremlin also expressed hope that OPEC+ would remain intact despite the UAE’s withdrawal, stressing the group’s importance in maintaining stability in global oil markets during periods of volatility.
The spokesperson described the OPEC+ mechanism as a key tool for reducing sharp fluctuations in energy markets and supporting broader market stability.
The comments follow reports that the UAE has stepped away from OPEC after decades of membership, a move that marks a significant shift in the structure of global oil cooperation.
The development comes amid heightened instability in global energy markets, driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting key oil-producing regions, which have contributed to sharp price fluctuations and supply concerns.
Russia, which remains part of OPEC+, said it is not currently considering leaving the alliance.
A Kremlin spokesperson said Moscow respects the UAE’s choice and emphasized continued cooperation between the two countries on energy matters.
“This is a sovereign decision of the United Arab Emirates, and we respect it,” the spokesperson said, according to reports.
He added that Russia values the UAE’s stated intention to remain a responsible participant in global energy markets and continue coordination through bilateral channels. Moscow, he said, expects ongoing constructive engagement with Abu Dhabi.
The Kremlin also expressed hope that OPEC+ would remain intact despite the UAE’s withdrawal, stressing the group’s importance in maintaining stability in global oil markets during periods of volatility.
The spokesperson described the OPEC+ mechanism as a key tool for reducing sharp fluctuations in energy markets and supporting broader market stability.
The comments follow reports that the UAE has stepped away from OPEC after decades of membership, a move that marks a significant shift in the structure of global oil cooperation.
The development comes amid heightened instability in global energy markets, driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting key oil-producing regions, which have contributed to sharp price fluctuations and supply concerns.
Russia, which remains part of OPEC+, said it is not currently considering leaving the alliance.
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