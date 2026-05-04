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Shipping Through Strait of Hormuz Remains Severely Restricted
(MENAFN) Commercial maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained significantly limited on Monday, with only nine vessels observed passing through the strategic waterway over a 24-hour period, according to ship tracking data cited by reports.
Data recorded as of 0900 GMT showed a small number of ships moving in both directions through the passage, reflecting continued disruption to normal shipping activity in the area.
East-to-west movement included several tankers and cargo vessels, among them ships transporting different types of petroleum products and liquefied gas. Some vessels were reported en route to regional ports in Iran, Oman, and India, while carrying various classifications of oil cargo, including both refined and unrefined shipments.
In the opposite direction, west-to-east traffic was also limited, with only a few container and chemical tankers observed heading toward ports in the United Arab Emirates. These vessels were recorded moving toward major shipping hubs and industrial zones in the Gulf region.
The reduced traffic highlights ongoing constraints affecting one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, where shipping activity has been notably lower than usual in recent periods, according to tracking data.
Data recorded as of 0900 GMT showed a small number of ships moving in both directions through the passage, reflecting continued disruption to normal shipping activity in the area.
East-to-west movement included several tankers and cargo vessels, among them ships transporting different types of petroleum products and liquefied gas. Some vessels were reported en route to regional ports in Iran, Oman, and India, while carrying various classifications of oil cargo, including both refined and unrefined shipments.
In the opposite direction, west-to-east traffic was also limited, with only a few container and chemical tankers observed heading toward ports in the United Arab Emirates. These vessels were recorded moving toward major shipping hubs and industrial zones in the Gulf region.
The reduced traffic highlights ongoing constraints affecting one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, where shipping activity has been notably lower than usual in recent periods, according to tracking data.
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