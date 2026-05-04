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West Bank Farmer Says He Is Cut Off from His Land by Israeli occupiers
(MENAFN) A Palestinian farmer in the occupied West Bank says he has been prevented from reaching his farmland due to ongoing restrictions and attacks attributed to Israeli occupiers, according to reports.
Overlooking the plains of Turmus Ayya near Ramallah, farmer Nidal Walid Rabee says he can only view his land from a distance, unable to physically access it. He described the situation by saying, “This is my land. I look at it every day, but I cannot reach it,” while pointing toward olive groves he says he has been cut off from.
His account reflects a deeper personal history tied to the land, shaped by his upbringing and years spent abroad. After nearly three decades in the United States, he later returned to the West Bank, explaining that he maintained regular visits and remained connected to his farmland throughout that time.
In recent months, tensions in the Turmus Ayya area have reportedly intensified, with incidents involving the destruction of agricultural property, the uprooting of trees, and confrontations affecting local residents and their land, according to reports. These developments are said to have taken place alongside heightened military presence in the area.
Data cited by the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission indicates that hundreds of incidents were recorded across the occupied West Bank in March, involving both military actions and activities attributed to settlers.
Rabee also recalled that his attachment to farming dates back to childhood, when he learned agricultural work alongside his father and grandfather, forming a lifelong bond with the land he says he is now unable to reach.
Overlooking the plains of Turmus Ayya near Ramallah, farmer Nidal Walid Rabee says he can only view his land from a distance, unable to physically access it. He described the situation by saying, “This is my land. I look at it every day, but I cannot reach it,” while pointing toward olive groves he says he has been cut off from.
His account reflects a deeper personal history tied to the land, shaped by his upbringing and years spent abroad. After nearly three decades in the United States, he later returned to the West Bank, explaining that he maintained regular visits and remained connected to his farmland throughout that time.
In recent months, tensions in the Turmus Ayya area have reportedly intensified, with incidents involving the destruction of agricultural property, the uprooting of trees, and confrontations affecting local residents and their land, according to reports. These developments are said to have taken place alongside heightened military presence in the area.
Data cited by the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission indicates that hundreds of incidents were recorded across the occupied West Bank in March, involving both military actions and activities attributed to settlers.
Rabee also recalled that his attachment to farming dates back to childhood, when he learned agricultural work alongside his father and grandfather, forming a lifelong bond with the land he says he is now unable to reach.
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