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Sri Lanka, Maldives Ink Seven Pacts During Presidential Visit to Colombo
(MENAFN) Sri Lanka and the Maldives have signed seven memoranda of understanding aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation during Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s state visit to Colombo, according to reports on Monday.
The agreements reportedly cover multiple sectors, including tourism, education, higher education, healthcare, sports, youth development, archives, and defense.
President Muizzu arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday for a three-day official visit at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. This marks his first visit to Sri Lanka since taking office in 2023.
An official welcome ceremony was held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, after which both leaders held talks and issued a joint statement outlining the outcomes of their discussions.
During the meetings, President Dissanayake expressed appreciation for the Maldives’ humanitarian assistance during a recent disaster period in Sri Lanka. He also highlighted climate change as a shared challenge facing both nations, according to reports.
The agreements reportedly cover multiple sectors, including tourism, education, higher education, healthcare, sports, youth development, archives, and defense.
President Muizzu arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday for a three-day official visit at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. This marks his first visit to Sri Lanka since taking office in 2023.
An official welcome ceremony was held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, after which both leaders held talks and issued a joint statement outlining the outcomes of their discussions.
During the meetings, President Dissanayake expressed appreciation for the Maldives’ humanitarian assistance during a recent disaster period in Sri Lanka. He also highlighted climate change as a shared challenge facing both nations, according to reports.
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