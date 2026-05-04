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Israel Approves USD270M Funding for Roads Linking West Bank Settlements
(MENAFN) Israel’s government has approved a budget of approximately $270 million for the construction of roads intended to connect settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to reports citing Israeli media.
The allocation, reportedly exceeding 1 billion shekels, is aimed at developing infrastructure linking newly established settlements in the occupied territory.
In an initial phase, around 3 million shekels (about $1 million) will be used for planning and preliminary design work. These plans are expected to be submitted for government approval within 45 days, according to reports referencing official statements.
The funding for full development will come as an additional allocation from the Finance Ministry, though specific project locations were not disclosed.
The decision comes amid continued expansion of settlement activity in the West Bank since the current Israeli government took office in late 2022, with construction reported across multiple areas, including East Jerusalem.
According to Palestinian estimates, hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers currently live in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in communities considered illegal under international law.
Since October 2023, violence in the West Bank has also intensified. Palestinian sources report that more than a thousand Palestinians have been killed, thousands injured, and tens of thousands arrested during this period.
In a July 2024 advisory opinion, the International Court of Justice stated that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is unlawful and called for the dismantling of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to reports.
The allocation, reportedly exceeding 1 billion shekels, is aimed at developing infrastructure linking newly established settlements in the occupied territory.
In an initial phase, around 3 million shekels (about $1 million) will be used for planning and preliminary design work. These plans are expected to be submitted for government approval within 45 days, according to reports referencing official statements.
The funding for full development will come as an additional allocation from the Finance Ministry, though specific project locations were not disclosed.
The decision comes amid continued expansion of settlement activity in the West Bank since the current Israeli government took office in late 2022, with construction reported across multiple areas, including East Jerusalem.
According to Palestinian estimates, hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers currently live in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in communities considered illegal under international law.
Since October 2023, violence in the West Bank has also intensified. Palestinian sources report that more than a thousand Palestinians have been killed, thousands injured, and tens of thousands arrested during this period.
In a July 2024 advisory opinion, the International Court of Justice stated that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is unlawful and called for the dismantling of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to reports.
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