MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bitcoin price prediction targets keep climbing, and Pepeto just crossed $9.78 million in presale funding, the fastest fill of any token this cycle, while the wallets behind that number tell you everything about where the real returns are forming in 2026. Large holders keep entering at record pace, daily buys from major accounts climb, and the project pulls attention from parts of the market that normally skip anything below $1 billion. The Binance listing is apparently taking shape behind the scenes, the exchange runs, and the speed tells you the sharpest capital already picked a side.

Meanwhile, the SEC Chair called current crypto securities laws inadequate on May 3 per CoinMarketCap, signaling a shift toward new rules, while Paradigm proposed the PACT system on May 1 to protect $75 billion in dormant Bitcoin wallets from quantum threats per CoinDesk. Cryptopolitan holds the bitcoin price prediction at $150,000 by end of 2026. Kevin Warsh is set to take over as Fed Chair on May 15. This article breaks down why the bitcoin price prediction targets $150,000 and why large wallets choose Pepeto.

Crypto News: Pepeto Wallet Activity Climbs While Bitcoin Price Prediction Holds Bullish After SEC Regulatory Shift

The number of wallets entering Pepeto grows every day while Bitcoin works through resistance. The bitcoin price sits at $78,420 with CoinCodex showing 18 of 23 technical indicators pointing bullish per 247 Wall St.

The SEC Chair on May 3 said current securities laws are not adequate for crypto, and crypto news confirms regulators are moving toward new rules that would give institutional capital a clearer path into BTC. Kevin Warsh takes over as Fed Chair on May 15, and Polymarket gives the move to $150,000 a 10% chance while Cryptopolitan targets that level with a path to $350,000 by 2032. At $78,420 that gives roughly 91% to $150,000, strong for a large cap but not the kind of return that reshapes a portfolio.

That is the opening that presales fill, and the volume of capital moving into Pepeto during this crypto news window shows where the smartest money already landed.

Why Capital Is Entering Pepeto at a Pace Not Seen Since Early SHIB

The reason those wallets moved without waiting is what Pepeto actually built. PepetoSwap links Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana inside one trading layer that clears every order at zero fees, puts every token on a single screen, and runs AI checks on each transaction before it settles. Every trade creates direct buying pressure on the token, the same model that turned BNB into a $90 billion asset. The team is led by the Pepe ecosystem cofounder whose token crossed $7 billion, every contract passed a full SolidProof audit, and holders earn 176% APY through staking.

Pepeto stands apart because when addresses that normally hold only BTC and ETH enter a presale while Bitcoin trades below $80,000, that is serious capital building in the standout crypto news story of 2026. And what adds power to the potential is the rare combination of real exchange tools, needed in the current market, with the kind of community reach that on its own, without any products, has created more millionaires in crypto than any other category. Crypto news from every past cycle backs it. Rob, a warehouse manager covered by Fortune, put $8,000 into SHIB in 2021 and left his job after cashing out at $1.5 million, while SHIB had no working product at the time, just community power, the same kind backing Pepeto right now. Pepeto brings that same force with three live products behind it, which makes the question now about how much Pepeto will surpass those numbers, not about questioning its potential.

Conclusion

When the bitcoin price prediction breaks past $150,000, every altcoin rides the wave behind it. That pattern held through every cycle, and for 2026, no project comes near Pepeto: a presale still open, large wallets building bigger positions weekly, and a Binance listing expected, with community reach that makes it almost impossible to miss. Rob, who changed his life overnight with SHIB, did not have a special talent, he simply understood the crypto market, a market where the reward belongs to those who act fast, and where playing safe would never produce such returns. That is the same moment at the Pepeto presale right now, and after launch, it would be no surprise to read about many new stories like his from wallets that acted on Pepeto in this window.

The bitcoin price prediction backs the direction and crypto news confirms the setup, and when Bitcoin doubles, the best presale opportunities do not just keep pace, they 100x, and Pepeto is positioned exactly where SHIB was before its explosion.

Visit Pepeto and Enter the Presale Before the Binance Listing Goes Live

FAQs

What is the bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Cryptopolitan holds the bitcoin price prediction at $150,000 by end of 2026, backed by post-halving supply pressure and 18 of 23 CoinCodex indicators turning bullish. Kevin Warsh replaces Powell as Fed Chair on May 15.

Why is Pepeto attracting so much capital right now?

Pepeto is an Ethereum-based exchange platform combining zero-fee trading, a cross-chain bridge, and AI contract screening with a Binance listing expected. The presale raised $9.78 million at $0.0000001868 with 176% APY staking.





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