Indolift Introduces Advanced Anti-Slip Webbing Slings For Industrial Applications

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 4, 2026 3:01 am - Indolift has introduced a new range of advanced anti-slip webbing slings designed for critical industrial lifting applications.

Kolkata, India - May 04, 2026- Indolift, a manufacturer and supplier of material handling and industrial lifting solutions, has introduced a new range of advanced anti-slip webbing slings designed for demanding industrial lifting applications where load stability, controlled handling, and operational safety are critical considerations. The newly introduced slings have been developed to address practical challenges faced across sectors such as infrastructure, steel processing, logistics, construction, manufacturing, warehousing, heavy engineering, and project cargo handling.

Indolift stated that the new anti-slip webbing sling range has been engineered specifically to improve frictional hold during lifting operations while maintaining durability and load-bearing performance under challenging working conditions. The new sling range aims to reduce these risks by integrating specialized anti-slip surface characteristics within the sling structure.

The anti-slip webbing slings are manufactured using high-strength synthetic webbing materials combined with reinforced construction techniques intended to support heavy-duty industrial use. Anil Singh, Senior Product Manager at Indolift stated“The sling surface incorporates enhanced grip properties designed to improve contact stability when lifting steel sections, machinery components, pipes, fabricated structures, coated equipment, and other industrial loads that may otherwise shift during transit or installation.”

Anil Singh further added that” The slings undergo load verification and inspection procedures intended to support product reliability before dispatch. The company emphasized that lifting accessories are often exposed to harsh working environments involving dust, moisture, temperature fluctuations, rough surfaces, and repetitive stress conditions. As a result, material durability and structural consistency remain important factors in product design and testing.”

The anti-slip webbing slings are available in multiple load capacities and configurations to accommodate a broad range of industrial requirements. The product line includes variations suitable for vertical lifting, basket hitches, and choker hitch applications, depending on the operational requirement and load profile.

The introduction of anti-slip lifting solutions also reflects broader changes within the material handling sector, where end users increasingly seek specialized equipment tailored to application-specific requirements. Industrial customers are no longer focused solely on lifting capacity; they are also evaluating operational efficiency, handling precision, equipment longevity, and workplace safety performance.

Indolift stated that the introduction of anti-slip webbing slings represents part of its ongoing efforts to respond to these changing industry expectations. The company added that future product development initiatives will continue to focus on industrial usability, safety considerations, and operational performance requirements across different sectors.

About Indolift

Indolift is an industrial lifting and material handling equipment manufacturer and supplier serving sectors including infrastructure, construction, engineering, logistics, warehousing, manufacturing, and heavy industry. The company's product portfolio includes lifting equipment, chain pulley blocks, wire ropes, webbing slings, pallet trucks, and related industrial handling solutions designed for commercial and industrial applications.

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