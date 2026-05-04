MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Promino Nutritional Sciences Reports Fiscal 2025 Results, Delivering Revenue Growth and Improved Financial Performance Revenue exceeds $2.1 million, with reduced expenses and narrowing net loss reflecting continued operational progress

May 04, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTCID: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) ("Promino" or the "Company"), a performance nutrition company focused on clinically validated amino acid formulations, today announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue of over $2.1 million, compared to approximately $260,600 in 2024 Total expenses decreased to $3.4 million (2024: ~$6.3 million), reflecting cost management initiatives Net loss decreased from $7.1 million in fiscal 2024 to $3.0 million in fiscal 2025

Operational Update

During fiscal 2025, the Company advanced its commercial activities and expanded distribution of its core product, Rejuvenate Muscle HealthTM.

Demand during the period was supported by growth in e-commerce and retail channels, alongside increasing consumer awareness of muscle health and recovery solutions.

"Fiscal 2025 reflects continued progress in the execution of our commercial strategy," said Vito Sanzone, Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on disciplined growth, expanding distribution and strengthening our operational foundation."

Cost Management and Operating Structure

The Company implemented cost control measures during the year, resulting in reduced operating expenses and improved alignment between spending and revenue generation.

Management continues to evaluate opportunities to optimize marketing efficiency, supply chain operations and distribution channels.

Financial Reporting and Governance

Following the revocation of its 2025 cease-trade order, Promino has implemented enhancements to internal controls and financial reporting processes to align with public company standards.

The Company also restated its 2024 financial statements to reflect adjustments related to share-based payment valuations and the timing of certain liabilities. Management believes these updates improve transparency and comparability of financial results.

"We made the necessary investments to strengthen our financial infrastructure," added Mr. Sanzone. "This positions us to support our operations with a higher standard of reporting and accountability."

Production and Supply

As previously disclosed, the Company has initiated a production run of more than 3.5 million servings of Rejuvenate Muscle HealthTM across four flavors, including Mango and Grape. This production is intended to support anticipated demand across existing sales channels.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences is a Canadian innovation company focused on science-based, clinically proven nutrition for muscle health and recovery. Its core product, Rejuvenate Muscle HealthTM, is a clinically researched proprietary amino acid formula designed to rebuild, restore, and rejuvenate muscle tissue.

The Company also produces ProminoTM - NSF Certified for Sport®, trusted by elite athletes. Promino's ambassadors include Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) and MLB legend José Bautista.

Learn more at and .

Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, those regarding operational improvements, production activities and future growth. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

For further information about Promino:

Moira Ong, CFO, ..., 1-855-348-1970 (extension 204)







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Source: Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.