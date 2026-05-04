MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sailfish Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

May 04, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Sailfish Royalty Corp.

Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQB: SROYF) (the " Company " or " Sailfish ") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") effective May 6, 2026.

The TSXV classifies issuers into different tiers based on various factors, including financial performance, stage of development, and available resources. Tier 1 is the TSXV's highest designation and is reserved for more advanced companies with significant financial resources. This upgrade signifies the Sailfish's continued growth and its commitment to providing long-term value for its shareholders.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on returning capital to shareholders with an industry leading dividend yield. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; a 2% NSR on the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico; and an 11-year gold stream with Mako Mining Corp. (see March 24, 2026 news release).

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at for additional information.

For further information: Paolo Lostritto, CEO, tel. 416-602-2645 or Akiba Leisman, Executive Chairman, tel. 917-558-5289.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the effective date of the graduation to TSXV Tier 1 issuer status; and the anticipated benefits of graduating to TSXV Tier 1 issuer status. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that: the Company will graduate to TSXV Tier 1 issuer status as anticipated on the effective date; and the Company will realize all of the anticipated benefits of graduating to TSXV Tier 1 issuer status. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation: the risk that the Company will not graduate to TSXV Tier 1 issuer status as anticipated on the effective date; the risk that the Company will not realize all of the anticipated benefits of graduating to TSXV Tier 1 issuer status; changes in general economic and market conditions; and other factors beyond the control of the Company, including those other risks more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at . Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.







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Source: Sailfish Royalty Corp.