Uplevyl Expands Platform To Deliver The First AI Knowledge Layer Built For Survivors & The Organizations That Serve Them

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In the wake of heightened global awareness around gender-based violence amplified by high-profile cases such as those involving Jeffrey Epstein, Gisele Pelicot and a broader institutional reckoning, one truth has become increasingly clear: the systems designed to support and protect survivors remain fragmented, reactive, and largely analog, failing the women who need them most.

Today, Shubhi Rao, former senior executive at Alphabet Inc. and Tesco, announced the next phase of Uplevyl 's platform, a first-of-its-kind AI knowledge layer. It is the first ever built around the lived experiences of women, and open to every survivor who needs it, transforming how survivors and the organizations that serve them access critical rights, resources, and support.

Building on four years of women-centered AI development, Uplevyl now enables organizations to shift from traditional support models toward scalable, intelligence-driven infrastructure, bringing together fragmented systems into a unified, real-time platform.

A $31.8 Trillion Market, Built Without Women in Mind

As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly reshapes industries, a fundamental gap remains: women, who represent a $31.8 trillion global consumer market, have largely been excluded from the datasets, systems, and infrastructure defining AI today.

At the same time, the systems designed to support survivors, particularly women, who bear the disproportionate burden of these harms and particularly those in high-stakes areas like safety and economic mobility remain difficult to navigate and disconnected across jurisdictions.

In the U.S. alone:

. Approximately 12 million women experience intimate partner violence each year

. The annual economic burden exceeds $8 billion in direct healthcare costs

. Nearly 8 million workdays are lost annually, impacting long-term financial stability

Despite this scale, the organizations serving these survivors operate within a fragmented ecosystem often rebuilding the same knowledge across jurisdictions, with no shared, real-time infrastructure.

Survivor Intelligence, Now at Enterprise Scale

Uplevyl is addressing this structural gap by building what has not previously existed at scale: an AI knowledge layer built around the lived experiences of women and open to every survivor who needs it that transforms fragmented information into structured, continuously updated, and actionable intelligence.

What platforms like Westlaw and Bloomberg did for legal and financial systems, Uplevyl is now bringing to the ecosystem supporting survivors, marking a potential inflection point in how gender-based violence and economic inequity are addressed.

The platform leverages generative AI trained on datasets centered on women's lived experiences to power:

. Contextual intelligence engines delivering personalized, situation-specific guidance

. AI agents supporting both individuals and administrators

. Secure collaboration environments for organizations and communities

. Direct pathways from knowledge to action, connecting users to relevant resources and support networks

At the core of the platform is UpGenie, Uplevyl's AI inference engine, which transforms structured knowledge into personalized, jurisdiction-specific guidance. The first knowledge layer, focused on survivor rights including in the context of gender-based violence and survivor workplace rights, is built from more than 10,000 authoritative documents spanning all 50 U.S. states, covering domestic violence statutes, protection orders, victim leave laws, housing protections, and federal VAWA provisions. Every knowledge unit is attorney-supervised, version-controlled, and continuously updated through automated legislative scanning, ensuring the information is current, traceable, and institutionally accountable.

Free Access for Survivors, Enabled by Nonprofit and Investor Partnerships

Designed as a public-good meets enterprise-scale solution, Uplevyl's nonprofit partner, Futures Without Violence (FUTURES), will make this AI platform available free to survivors through nonprofit channels, ensuring access at the point of need.

This access model is supported by a combination of institutional partnerships and private investment, allowing nonprofits to scale their impact without directly bearing the cost of building or maintaining complex technology infrastructure.

By bridging the gap between fragmented knowledge and real-time support, Uplevyl enables organizations to shift resources away from manual research and toward direct service and care.

First Deployment: Survivor Workplace Rights with FUTURES

Uplevyl's first live deployment focuses on survivor workplace rights, developed in partnership with FUTURES.

The AI-led platform introduces:

. A jurisdiction-aware rights database mapping protections across city, county, state, and federal levels

. Dynamic triage tools that identify the exact rights applicable to a survivor's situation

. Personalized outputs, including letters, forms, and guidance tailored in real time

. Free distribution through nonprofit channels, reaching survivors directly

“The systems designed to support survivors have always been fragmented, rebuilt from scratch across every jurisdiction, with no shared infrastructure,” said Shubhi Rao, Founder and CEO of Uplevyl.“We're building the connective tissue: a single knowledge layer that powers free, trauma-informed guidance built around women's experiences and open to every survivor and auditable, jurisdiction-aware tools for the institutions responsible for protecting them. That infrastructure has never existed before, and it's what we set out to build from day one.”

Uplevyl's platform is designed to scale FUTURES' existing reach to the estimated 12 million women who experience intimate partner violence in the U.S. each year.

Building a National Knowledge Network

The FUTURES' deployment represents the first of many planned knowledge layers. Uplevyl is in active discussions with nonprofit partners across additional domains. Uplevyl is initially targeting more than 15 core life domains where gender specific intelligence is critically underdeveloped, including caregiver rights, wage equity, career advancement, financial independence, healthcare access, personal safety, housing stability, and elder care.

The goal: a unified, cross-domain intelligence system where a single query can surface relevant guidance across multiple life areas simultaneously.

Upcoming Webinar: Work Without Fear: The State of Employment Protections for Survivors

Building on its first live deployment, Uplevyl and Futures Without Violence (FUTURES) will co-host a free virtual webinar, Work Without Fear: The State of Employment Protections for Survivors, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, from 3:00 to 4:00 PM ET.

Registration is open and free at:

About Uplevyl

Uplevyl is the world's first gender-focused AI platform transforming fragmented information and resources into scalable, enterprise-ready intelligence. Accessible to all. We partner with organizations driving systemic change and growth at the societal, community, and individual level. For more information, visit .