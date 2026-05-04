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Trump Rejects Iran’s War-End Proposal After Reviewing Plan
(MENAFN) The United States remains in communication with Iran over efforts to end the ongoing war, even as President Donald Trump publicly rejects Tehran’s proposed plan, according to reports.
Trump says he has reviewed Iran’s proposal and considers it unacceptable.
"It's not acceptable to me. I've studied it, I've studied everything — it's not acceptable," Trump told an Israeli media outlet.
Despite his comments, US special envoy Steve Witkoff indicates that diplomatic engagement is still ongoing between the two sides.
“We’re in conversation,” Witkoff said when asked about the status of discussions, as reported by a news agency.
Trump also posted on his social media platform Truth Social that he would examine Iran’s proposal but expressed doubt over its intentions, adding that Tehran had “not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to humanity, and the world, over the last 47 years.”
Separately, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reports that Tehran has already submitted a 14-point response to a US proposal via Pakistani mediation.
Iran also states that it has received a response from the United States and is currently reviewing it, according to reports.
The wider conflict had briefly paused after a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire took effect in early April before being extended indefinitely, as stated by reports.
Trump says he has reviewed Iran’s proposal and considers it unacceptable.
"It's not acceptable to me. I've studied it, I've studied everything — it's not acceptable," Trump told an Israeli media outlet.
Despite his comments, US special envoy Steve Witkoff indicates that diplomatic engagement is still ongoing between the two sides.
“We’re in conversation,” Witkoff said when asked about the status of discussions, as reported by a news agency.
Trump also posted on his social media platform Truth Social that he would examine Iran’s proposal but expressed doubt over its intentions, adding that Tehran had “not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to humanity, and the world, over the last 47 years.”
Separately, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reports that Tehran has already submitted a 14-point response to a US proposal via Pakistani mediation.
Iran also states that it has received a response from the United States and is currently reviewing it, according to reports.
The wider conflict had briefly paused after a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire took effect in early April before being extended indefinitely, as stated by reports.
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