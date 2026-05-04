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Trump Signals Deeper U.S. Troop Reduction in Germany Amid NATO Concerns
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that the planned reduction of American forces in Germany will exceed earlier estimates, stating that the cuts will go “a lot further” than the previously announced figure of 5,000 troops.
Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One in Florida, Trump said, “We're going to cut way down, and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000,” pointing to a broader reassessment of U.S. military deployments in Europe.
The Pentagon had announced a day earlier that approximately 5,000 U.S. troops would be withdrawn from Germany, with the process expected to take place over the next six to twelve months. Officials described the move as the result of a comprehensive review of force positioning across Europe, taking into account operational requirements and conditions in the region.
“This decision follows a thorough review of the (Defense) Department's force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground,” the Pentagon’s chief spokesman said in a statement.
According to NATO officials, the alliance is currently coordinating with U.S. authorities to clarify the decision, as it comes amid growing diplomatic strain between Washington and Berlin related to tensions surrounding the Middle East crisis.
The remarks follow earlier signals from Trump about reducing troop levels after comments by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who accused Iran of “humiliating” Washington during negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between the two sides.
Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One in Florida, Trump said, “We're going to cut way down, and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000,” pointing to a broader reassessment of U.S. military deployments in Europe.
The Pentagon had announced a day earlier that approximately 5,000 U.S. troops would be withdrawn from Germany, with the process expected to take place over the next six to twelve months. Officials described the move as the result of a comprehensive review of force positioning across Europe, taking into account operational requirements and conditions in the region.
“This decision follows a thorough review of the (Defense) Department's force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground,” the Pentagon’s chief spokesman said in a statement.
According to NATO officials, the alliance is currently coordinating with U.S. authorities to clarify the decision, as it comes amid growing diplomatic strain between Washington and Berlin related to tensions surrounding the Middle East crisis.
The remarks follow earlier signals from Trump about reducing troop levels after comments by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who accused Iran of “humiliating” Washington during negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between the two sides.
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