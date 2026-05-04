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Greece Rejects Ukrainian Conditions in Naval Drone Cooperation Talks
(MENAFN) Negotiations between Greece and Ukraine over a proposed joint naval drone production project have reportedly stalled after disagreements emerged regarding control over the technology, according to media reports.
Under an earlier understanding reached last November, Ukraine was expected to supply components for naval drones that would be assembled in Greek shipyards. Greek companies, in turn, would produce key electronic and optical systems. The project was intended to develop an enhanced version of Ukraine’s Magura-type attack drones, which are currently used in operations against Russia.
However, according to reports, tensions arose after Ukrainian officials insisted on retaining influence over how the Greek military would deploy the drones once delivered. Greek media stated that this condition was not accepted by Athens, effectively halting progress in the negotiations.
Some reports suggest that Ukraine’s position was interpreted in Greece as an attempt to maintain strategic balance in relation to Türkiye, a long-standing regional rival of Athens.
The dispute unfolds against a backdrop of ongoing Greek-Turkish tensions, including disagreements over defence initiatives within the European Union. Greece has reportedly expressed reservations about Türkiye’s involvement in the EU’s proposed “Drone Wall” system, aimed at improving the bloc’s ability to detect and counter hostile unmanned aerial vehicles.
Türkiye, meanwhile, has positioned itself as a mediator in the broader regional conflict, hosting Russian-Ukrainian talks in previous years and maintaining diplomatic engagement with both sides. Ankara has also publicly criticized certain Ukrainian attacks near its coastline involving vessels linked to Russia.
The stalled drone agreement highlights how broader geopolitical rivalries in the region continue to influence defence cooperation and technology-sharing initiatives between European and regional actors.
Under an earlier understanding reached last November, Ukraine was expected to supply components for naval drones that would be assembled in Greek shipyards. Greek companies, in turn, would produce key electronic and optical systems. The project was intended to develop an enhanced version of Ukraine’s Magura-type attack drones, which are currently used in operations against Russia.
However, according to reports, tensions arose after Ukrainian officials insisted on retaining influence over how the Greek military would deploy the drones once delivered. Greek media stated that this condition was not accepted by Athens, effectively halting progress in the negotiations.
Some reports suggest that Ukraine’s position was interpreted in Greece as an attempt to maintain strategic balance in relation to Türkiye, a long-standing regional rival of Athens.
The dispute unfolds against a backdrop of ongoing Greek-Turkish tensions, including disagreements over defence initiatives within the European Union. Greece has reportedly expressed reservations about Türkiye’s involvement in the EU’s proposed “Drone Wall” system, aimed at improving the bloc’s ability to detect and counter hostile unmanned aerial vehicles.
Türkiye, meanwhile, has positioned itself as a mediator in the broader regional conflict, hosting Russian-Ukrainian talks in previous years and maintaining diplomatic engagement with both sides. Ankara has also publicly criticized certain Ukrainian attacks near its coastline involving vessels linked to Russia.
The stalled drone agreement highlights how broader geopolitical rivalries in the region continue to influence defence cooperation and technology-sharing initiatives between European and regional actors.
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