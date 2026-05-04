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TATA.Ev Launches Curvv.Ev Seriesx At A Starting Price Of INR 16.99 Lakh
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 04, 2026: India's largest 4-wheeler EV manufacturer, TATA, today introduced the new Curvv SeriesX – two long range, feature-rich and premium personas crafted for customers who seek an SUV that can confidently go the distance. Starting at an attractive price of ₹ 16.99 lakhs, the Curvv SeriesX will comprise of two variants – the Accomplished X 55 and Empowered X 55. Expanding the palette to five colour options, the Curvv SeriesX will be available in a striking new Nitro Crimson colour, in addition to the iconic #DARK edition.
Bringing together a bold and stunning SUV‐coupe style, the Curvv SeriesX is thoughtfully engineered around its customer's daily needs. With a real-world C75 range of ~400 km* and ARAI certified (P1+P2) range 502 kms**, the Curvv SeriesX is a confident intercity car which enables effortless everyday comfort with smart technology and strong performance. Backed by lifetime HV battery warranty the new SeriesX personas simplify the Curvv lineup into clearly defined, feature rich choices that deliver greater value, making electric mobility exciting, dependable, and truly worry free.
Introducing the new Curvv SeriesX personas, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "With every new EV we introduce, our focus is to make electric mobility more accessible and rewarding. The Curvv SeriesX personas invite customers to experience India's first SUV Coupé powered by a 55 kWh battery pack that delivers 502 km of long-driving range for effortless intercity journeys. It combines practical and premium features with a lifetime HV battery warranty***, ensuring truly stress-free ownership at a compelling price point, enhancing its value proposition. With the introduction of these variants, we are creating a clearer, more cohesive, and benefit-led range that raises the bar in the Mid - SUV category''.
About the Curvv SeriesX Personas
Built on the advanced pure EV acti architecture, the Curvv SeriesX range delivers a compelling blend of comfort, performance, and future‐ready technology, offering 167 HP, and 215 Nm of instant torque for relaxed city driving and confident highway travel.
Curvv Accomplished X 55
The Accomplished X 55 is designed for customers who want meaningful comfort and technology. It features an openable panoramic sunroof, dual 26.03 cm digital instrument cluster and Touchscreen infotainment screens with navigation, wireless Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlayTM, and a 360‐degree Surround View camera system with blind‐spot view monitor for effortless everyday driving. Comfort is elevated through India's first R‐Comfort® seats with passive ventilation, premium Benecke Kaliko leatherette upholstery, and Serenity Screen rear sunshades, ensuring a relaxed cabin experience. Backed by strong real‐world range, thoughtful features, and compelling pricing, it stands out as a more complete and practical solution for customers seeking confidence, comfort, and reliability.
Curvv Empowered X 55
The Empowered X 55 is the most feature packed and luxurious expression of the Curvv lineup, also available in the bold #DARK edition. It builds on the Accomplished X 55 with a fully loaded experience that includes front seat active ventilation, a 6‐way power‐adjustable driver seat, two‐stage reclining rear seats, and enhanced interior detailing. Technology defines the cabin with a 31.24cm Cinematic Touchscreen Infotainment System by HARMANTM touchscreen, Arcade app suite, and a JBLTM 9‐speaker sound system (incl. Subwoofer), while Level 2 ADAS with 20 features delivers advanced safety and driver support. Premium additions such as R18 alloy wheels, V2V/V2L with Frunk, a gesture‐controlled powered tailgate, and dynamic smart lighting animations complete a truly flagship, future‐ready EV SUV experience.
Please note:
* As per internal testing data, under test ambient temperature conditions
** ARAI Certified, Urban + Extra Urban (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2), actual performance figures may vary depending on various conditions including driving pattern, etc.
*** The term 'Lifetime' refers to the period of fifteen years for the first owner from the first date of registration of the vehicle at the local regional transport office, in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. T&C apply.
About Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (Formerly Tata Motors Ltd):
Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. ('the Company'*, BSE: Scrip code 500570; NSE: Scrip code TMPV) is one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance. The company delivers multi‐powertrain options, advanced connected technologies, and intelligent personal mobility solutions. Known for its innovation, reliability, and engineering prowess, the company is at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution, accelerating the nation's shift toward sustainable mobility. It continues to drive progress across zero emission, connected, and future ready mobility solutions, supported by robust design and R&D capabilities.
*In terms of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, the name of the Company was changed from Tata Motors Limited to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited w.e.f. October 13, 2025.
Bringing together a bold and stunning SUV‐coupe style, the Curvv SeriesX is thoughtfully engineered around its customer's daily needs. With a real-world C75 range of ~400 km* and ARAI certified (P1+P2) range 502 kms**, the Curvv SeriesX is a confident intercity car which enables effortless everyday comfort with smart technology and strong performance. Backed by lifetime HV battery warranty the new SeriesX personas simplify the Curvv lineup into clearly defined, feature rich choices that deliver greater value, making electric mobility exciting, dependable, and truly worry free.
Introducing the new Curvv SeriesX personas, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "With every new EV we introduce, our focus is to make electric mobility more accessible and rewarding. The Curvv SeriesX personas invite customers to experience India's first SUV Coupé powered by a 55 kWh battery pack that delivers 502 km of long-driving range for effortless intercity journeys. It combines practical and premium features with a lifetime HV battery warranty***, ensuring truly stress-free ownership at a compelling price point, enhancing its value proposition. With the introduction of these variants, we are creating a clearer, more cohesive, and benefit-led range that raises the bar in the Mid - SUV category''.
About the Curvv SeriesX Personas
Built on the advanced pure EV acti architecture, the Curvv SeriesX range delivers a compelling blend of comfort, performance, and future‐ready technology, offering 167 HP, and 215 Nm of instant torque for relaxed city driving and confident highway travel.
Curvv Accomplished X 55
The Accomplished X 55 is designed for customers who want meaningful comfort and technology. It features an openable panoramic sunroof, dual 26.03 cm digital instrument cluster and Touchscreen infotainment screens with navigation, wireless Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlayTM, and a 360‐degree Surround View camera system with blind‐spot view monitor for effortless everyday driving. Comfort is elevated through India's first R‐Comfort® seats with passive ventilation, premium Benecke Kaliko leatherette upholstery, and Serenity Screen rear sunshades, ensuring a relaxed cabin experience. Backed by strong real‐world range, thoughtful features, and compelling pricing, it stands out as a more complete and practical solution for customers seeking confidence, comfort, and reliability.
Curvv Empowered X 55
The Empowered X 55 is the most feature packed and luxurious expression of the Curvv lineup, also available in the bold #DARK edition. It builds on the Accomplished X 55 with a fully loaded experience that includes front seat active ventilation, a 6‐way power‐adjustable driver seat, two‐stage reclining rear seats, and enhanced interior detailing. Technology defines the cabin with a 31.24cm Cinematic Touchscreen Infotainment System by HARMANTM touchscreen, Arcade app suite, and a JBLTM 9‐speaker sound system (incl. Subwoofer), while Level 2 ADAS with 20 features delivers advanced safety and driver support. Premium additions such as R18 alloy wheels, V2V/V2L with Frunk, a gesture‐controlled powered tailgate, and dynamic smart lighting animations complete a truly flagship, future‐ready EV SUV experience.
Please note:
* As per internal testing data, under test ambient temperature conditions
** ARAI Certified, Urban + Extra Urban (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2), actual performance figures may vary depending on various conditions including driving pattern, etc.
*** The term 'Lifetime' refers to the period of fifteen years for the first owner from the first date of registration of the vehicle at the local regional transport office, in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. T&C apply.
About Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (Formerly Tata Motors Ltd):
Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. ('the Company'*, BSE: Scrip code 500570; NSE: Scrip code TMPV) is one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance. The company delivers multi‐powertrain options, advanced connected technologies, and intelligent personal mobility solutions. Known for its innovation, reliability, and engineering prowess, the company is at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution, accelerating the nation's shift toward sustainable mobility. It continues to drive progress across zero emission, connected, and future ready mobility solutions, supported by robust design and R&D capabilities.
*In terms of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, the name of the Company was changed from Tata Motors Limited to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited w.e.f. October 13, 2025.
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