Iran Warns US To Stay Out Of Hormuz As Washington Plans Ship Escorts

United States Central Command said it has begun escort preparations for commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, following an order from Donald Trump, while maintaining a naval blockade on Iranian ports as tensions with Iran escalate.

Iran's military warned U.S. forces not to enter the strategic waterway, saying it would“respond harshly” to any threat and insisting that maritime security in the strait remains under its control. Officials urged commercial vessels to coordinate movements with Iranian forces, warning that any foreign military presence, particularly by the United States, would be targeted.

Trump said Washington would help guide commercial ships safely through the restricted water, adding that vessels stranded for weeks due to the conflict would be assisted in resuming operations. He gave few operational details but said interference with the U.S. effort would be met“forcefully.”

CENTCOM said the mission would involve around 15,000 troops, more than 100 aircraft, as well as warships and drones. Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said the operation was essential for regional security and the global economy, particularly as the U.S. continues to enforce maritime restrictions alongside escort operations.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global energy chokepoint, handling roughly a quarter of the world's seaborne oil trade. According to the International Maritime Organization, hundreds of ships and up to 20,000 seafarers have been unable to transit the strait since the conflict intensified.

A tanker was recently struck by unidentified projectiles in the waterway, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, though no casualties were reported. The incident underscores the danger faced by commercial shipping as tensions persist.

Iran has largely restricted shipping in the Gulf for more than two months, apart from its own vessels, contributing to rising global energy prices. Some ships attempting to pass have reported coming under fire, while others have been seized. In response, Washington imposed its own restrictions on vessels linked to Iranian ports and has sought to build an international coalition to secure maritime routes.

The confrontation follows weeks of heightened tensions linked to the broader conflict involving U.S. and Israeli operations against Iran. Previous incidents in the region have included tanker seizures, drone activity and military warnings, raising fears of a wider regional escalation and disruption to global trade flows.

Diplomatic efforts have continued in parallel, with regional mediators attempting to prevent further escalation. However, the gap between Washington and Tehran remains wide, with both sides maintaining military readiness while signaling conditional openness to dialogue.

Iran has proposed a three-stage plan aimed at reducing tensions and ending the conflict. According to regional reports, the first phase focuses on immediate de-escalation, including halting attacks and easing maritime restrictions, followed by confidence-building measures such as coordinated security arrangements in the Gulf.

The final stage of the proposal reportedly envisions broader political and security agreements, including sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets and a structured framework for long-term stability in the region. However, the plan was rejected by Trump, who said it failed to meet U.S. expectations.

Iranian media also said the proposal includes elements such as withdrawal of U.S. forces from nearby areas, compensation mechanisms and ending hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon. Washington, however, has continued to demand stricter conditions, particularly regarding Iran's nuclear programme and regional activities.

The rejection of the proposal highlights the ongoing deadlock, with the United States pushing for stronger guarantees and Iran advocating a phased de-escalation approach. With military activity continuing and diplomatic progress limited, the risk of further escalation in the Gulf remains high.



