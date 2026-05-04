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Tanker Gets Hit by Unknown Projectiles Near UAE Coast
(MENAFN) A tanker comes under attack on Sunday after being hit by unknown projectiles in waters north of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, according to reports.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center says it receives a report of an incident about 78 nautical miles north of the city.
“The tanker reported being hit by unknown projectiles. All crew are safe. No environmental impact has been reported,” it said.
Authorities have not yet identified the source or type of the projectiles involved in the incident, according to reports.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center says it receives a report of an incident about 78 nautical miles north of the city.
“The tanker reported being hit by unknown projectiles. All crew are safe. No environmental impact has been reported,” it said.
Authorities have not yet identified the source or type of the projectiles involved in the incident, according to reports.
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