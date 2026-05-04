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Flotilla Coalition Alleges Abuse of Activist After Interception at Sea
(MENAFN) The Global Sumud Flotilla stated on Sunday that Israeli forces allegedly subjected a Spanish activist of Palestinian origin to “systematic torture” after intercepting vessels carrying humanitarian activists in international waters as they headed toward the Gaza Strip.
According to reports, Saif Abukeshek and Brazilian activist Thiago de Avila were among 175 individuals aboard more than 20 boats that were stopped and seized on Thursday while attempting to challenge the blockade on Gaza.
As stated by general accounts, the activists were taken to Israel, where they faced questioning and the possibility of legal action. Their detention was extended by an Israeli court for an additional two days, according to reports citing an advocacy group.
“Following the illegal interception of 22 vessels belonging to the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) in international waters less than 80 nautical miles west of the Greek island of Crete, 175 civilian participants were abducted from 21 boats,” the flotilla said in a statement on its website.
The coalition further indicated that those detained were transferred to an Israeli vessel, where they allegedly experienced both physical and verbal abuse.
According to testimonies referenced in reports, Abukeshek was separated from the rest of the group and faced severe mistreatment.
“Participant eyewitnesses provided harrowing testimony of Abukeshek’s screams echoing throughout the ship as he was subjected to systematic torture after being separated from the others,” the coalition said.
The group characterized the incident as a serious escalation and described it as “a dangerous escalation and an additional war crime” attributed to Israeli forces.
It also reported that 36 activists sustained injuries during the interception and subsequent detention. As stated by reports, those injured were taken to a hospital after arrival at the port of Lerapetra in southern Crete, although no further details were provided regarding their conditions.
According to reports, Saif Abukeshek and Brazilian activist Thiago de Avila were among 175 individuals aboard more than 20 boats that were stopped and seized on Thursday while attempting to challenge the blockade on Gaza.
As stated by general accounts, the activists were taken to Israel, where they faced questioning and the possibility of legal action. Their detention was extended by an Israeli court for an additional two days, according to reports citing an advocacy group.
“Following the illegal interception of 22 vessels belonging to the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) in international waters less than 80 nautical miles west of the Greek island of Crete, 175 civilian participants were abducted from 21 boats,” the flotilla said in a statement on its website.
The coalition further indicated that those detained were transferred to an Israeli vessel, where they allegedly experienced both physical and verbal abuse.
According to testimonies referenced in reports, Abukeshek was separated from the rest of the group and faced severe mistreatment.
“Participant eyewitnesses provided harrowing testimony of Abukeshek’s screams echoing throughout the ship as he was subjected to systematic torture after being separated from the others,” the coalition said.
The group characterized the incident as a serious escalation and described it as “a dangerous escalation and an additional war crime” attributed to Israeli forces.
It also reported that 36 activists sustained injuries during the interception and subsequent detention. As stated by reports, those injured were taken to a hospital after arrival at the port of Lerapetra in southern Crete, although no further details were provided regarding their conditions.
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