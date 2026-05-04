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UN Chief Warns Violence Against Journalists Endangers Global Press Freedom
(MENAFN) The Volker Türk has warned that increasing attacks on journalists around the world are weakening press freedom, accountability, and democratic systems.
As stated by reports, Türk issued the remarks on Sunday while marking World Press Freedom Day, emphasizing that an independent media is essential for open societies. He described journalism as “the oxygen of a free and open society,” highlighting its role in shaping public discussion, exposing wrongdoing, and ensuring transparency.
According to general accounts, he noted that journalism has become increasingly dangerous, with at least 14 reporters killed so far this year. He also stressed that over the past two decades, accountability has been extremely limited, with only about 10% of journalist killings fully investigated or resolved.
Türk pointed to conflict environments as particularly hazardous for media workers, referring to the situation in Gaza as especially severe. He stated that nearly 300 journalists have been killed since October 2023 in the context of the ongoing war.
He also warned that threats to journalists are not limited to war zones, citing surveillance, legal pressure, intimidation, and online harassment as growing global concerns. Women journalists, he added, are disproportionately affected by such abuses.
Calling for stronger international action, Türk urged governments to stop targeting the press, remove restrictive laws, and ensure accountability for crimes against journalists. He also appealed to technology companies to address disinformation and online abuse.
“Journalists cannot fight alone,” he said, stressing the need for broader protection measures to safeguard media freedom and democratic values worldwide.
As stated by reports, Türk issued the remarks on Sunday while marking World Press Freedom Day, emphasizing that an independent media is essential for open societies. He described journalism as “the oxygen of a free and open society,” highlighting its role in shaping public discussion, exposing wrongdoing, and ensuring transparency.
According to general accounts, he noted that journalism has become increasingly dangerous, with at least 14 reporters killed so far this year. He also stressed that over the past two decades, accountability has been extremely limited, with only about 10% of journalist killings fully investigated or resolved.
Türk pointed to conflict environments as particularly hazardous for media workers, referring to the situation in Gaza as especially severe. He stated that nearly 300 journalists have been killed since October 2023 in the context of the ongoing war.
He also warned that threats to journalists are not limited to war zones, citing surveillance, legal pressure, intimidation, and online harassment as growing global concerns. Women journalists, he added, are disproportionately affected by such abuses.
Calling for stronger international action, Türk urged governments to stop targeting the press, remove restrictive laws, and ensure accountability for crimes against journalists. He also appealed to technology companies to address disinformation and online abuse.
“Journalists cannot fight alone,” he said, stressing the need for broader protection measures to safeguard media freedom and democratic values worldwide.
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