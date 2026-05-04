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Israel Forces Palestinians in Jerusalem to Conduct Their Own Home Demolitions
(MENAFN) Municipal authorities in Israeli-controlled areas have required several Palestinian residents in occupied East Jerusalem to dismantle their own homes and businesses, according to reports citing local officials and community sources.
As stated by reports, the Jerusalem Governorate said one resident, Mohammad Abdul Raouf Abu Tir, was compelled to demolish his home in the village of Umm Tuba after authorities cited construction without a permit as the reason for the order. The property, built in 2014 and approximately 100 square meters in size, housed nine family members, including children and elderly parents. Officials also reported that fines amounting to around 45,000 shekels (approximately $12,000) were imposed.
In a separate case, two brothers were reportedly instructed to dismantle commercial properties they own in the Bustan area of Silwan, located south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, following similar municipal orders.
According to general accounts, another resident in Sur Baher, Mohammad Omar Mashahara, was also instructed to evacuate his home in preparation for self-demolition after receiving a municipal notice related to building permit issues. His home, built in 2018 and housing six family members, was subject to fines totaling about 70,000 shekels (around $24,000), along with repeated demolition orders.
As stated by reports, the practice of “self-demolition” has become increasingly common in East Jerusalem, where residents are often instructed to demolish their own properties to avoid higher costs if municipal crews carry out the destruction themselves.
In many cases, authorities reportedly present residents with the choice between executing the demolition themselves or bearing the financial burden of official demolition operations carried out by the municipality.
As stated by reports, the Jerusalem Governorate said one resident, Mohammad Abdul Raouf Abu Tir, was compelled to demolish his home in the village of Umm Tuba after authorities cited construction without a permit as the reason for the order. The property, built in 2014 and approximately 100 square meters in size, housed nine family members, including children and elderly parents. Officials also reported that fines amounting to around 45,000 shekels (approximately $12,000) were imposed.
In a separate case, two brothers were reportedly instructed to dismantle commercial properties they own in the Bustan area of Silwan, located south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, following similar municipal orders.
According to general accounts, another resident in Sur Baher, Mohammad Omar Mashahara, was also instructed to evacuate his home in preparation for self-demolition after receiving a municipal notice related to building permit issues. His home, built in 2018 and housing six family members, was subject to fines totaling about 70,000 shekels (around $24,000), along with repeated demolition orders.
As stated by reports, the practice of “self-demolition” has become increasingly common in East Jerusalem, where residents are often instructed to demolish their own properties to avoid higher costs if municipal crews carry out the destruction themselves.
In many cases, authorities reportedly present residents with the choice between executing the demolition themselves or bearing the financial burden of official demolition operations carried out by the municipality.
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