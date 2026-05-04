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UN Rapporteur Says Israel Uses Greece to Advance Regional Ambitions
(MENAFN) The UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine says Israel is using Greece to advance its regional influence, according to reports.
Speaking in Athens during the presentation of her book When the World Sleeps: Stories, Words and Wounds of Palestine, Francesca Albanese argues that some groups in Greece misunderstand the nature of their relationship with Israel.
“You think that you have chosen Israel as a in order to secure peace from your eternal enemy, I don't think so,” she said.
“Israel has picked you. Israel has chosen you, and it's going to exploit your fears and your insecurity, because this is what Israel does to advance its regional hegemony.”
Albanese also refers to allegations brought before international legal bodies, stating that Israel faces accusations of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity before the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, as stated by reports.
She stresses that states have legal responsibilities not to be involved in actions that could support such violations.
“Apart from the moral injury, I mean, as a lawyer, I can tell you, this is unlawful and there should be accountability. So, those who continue to authorize transfers of weapons or goods from or Israel into Greece or from Greece to Israel should be held accountable,” she said.
Speaking in Athens during the presentation of her book When the World Sleeps: Stories, Words and Wounds of Palestine, Francesca Albanese argues that some groups in Greece misunderstand the nature of their relationship with Israel.
“You think that you have chosen Israel as a in order to secure peace from your eternal enemy, I don't think so,” she said.
“Israel has picked you. Israel has chosen you, and it's going to exploit your fears and your insecurity, because this is what Israel does to advance its regional hegemony.”
Albanese also refers to allegations brought before international legal bodies, stating that Israel faces accusations of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity before the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, as stated by reports.
She stresses that states have legal responsibilities not to be involved in actions that could support such violations.
“Apart from the moral injury, I mean, as a lawyer, I can tell you, this is unlawful and there should be accountability. So, those who continue to authorize transfers of weapons or goods from or Israel into Greece or from Greece to Israel should be held accountable,” she said.
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