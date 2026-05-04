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Gaza Journalists Demand International Protection Due to Systematic Targeting
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate in Gaza organized a protest on Sunday calling for stronger international safeguards for reporters and an end to what it described as systematic targeting of media workers during the ongoing conflict.
As stated by reports, the demonstration took place in western Gaza City outside a solidarity tent set up in the courtyard of the heavily damaged Rashad al-Shawa Cultural Center. The event coincided with World Press Freedom Day on May 3.
According to general accounts, journalists, local and international correspondents, as well as representatives of media and rights groups participated in the rally. They carried banners calling for protection of press workers and an end to attacks, emphasizing the increasingly dangerous conditions faced by those reporting from the area.
Participants also highlighted concerns about press freedom operating under severe humanitarian and security constraints.
As stated by reports, the broader conflict in Gaza has resulted in extensive casualties and displacement since October 2023, with figures cited in local reporting indicating tens of thousands of deaths and large-scale injuries, including among women and children.
Even with a ceasefire reported since October 2025, conditions on the ground remain volatile, with continued strikes and restrictions contributing to worsening humanitarian challenges in the territory, which is home to approximately 2.4 million people, many of whom have been displaced.
As stated by reports, the demonstration took place in western Gaza City outside a solidarity tent set up in the courtyard of the heavily damaged Rashad al-Shawa Cultural Center. The event coincided with World Press Freedom Day on May 3.
According to general accounts, journalists, local and international correspondents, as well as representatives of media and rights groups participated in the rally. They carried banners calling for protection of press workers and an end to attacks, emphasizing the increasingly dangerous conditions faced by those reporting from the area.
Participants also highlighted concerns about press freedom operating under severe humanitarian and security constraints.
As stated by reports, the broader conflict in Gaza has resulted in extensive casualties and displacement since October 2023, with figures cited in local reporting indicating tens of thousands of deaths and large-scale injuries, including among women and children.
Even with a ceasefire reported since October 2025, conditions on the ground remain volatile, with continued strikes and restrictions contributing to worsening humanitarian challenges in the territory, which is home to approximately 2.4 million people, many of whom have been displaced.
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