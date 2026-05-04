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Saudi Arabia’s Gen Z are redefining the future of sport and entertainment, new report reveals
(MENAFN- dentsu) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Dentsu Sports International (DSI) has released a new report, KSA Youth PowerPlay, exploring how Saudi Arabia’s Gen Z population is reshaping the pace, identity and commercial future of sport and entertainment in the Kingdom.
Drawing on insights from Dentsu Sports Analytics’ Decoding 360 study of more than 30,000 sports fans globally, alongside regional expertise, the report highlights a fundamental shift in how fandom is formed, experienced and monetised among younger audiences in Saudi Arabia.
Rather than following traditional, linear pathways into sport, Gen Z audiences in the Kingdom are engaging through multiple entry points at once. On average, fans in Saudi Arabia have four distinct drivers of interest, compared to 3.3 globally, reflecting a broader and more fluid relationship with sport.
This shift is being shaped by a generation that has grown up fully immersed in digital platforms, social media and gaming. For Saudi Gen Z, fandom is no longer defined by a single moment or channel, but instead moves seamlessly across short-form content, creator-led communities, live experiences and participation.
The report finds that discovery increasingly begins on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat, with engagement continuing beyond live events through highlights, commentary and social interaction. As a result, traditional broadcast-led models are playing a more complementary role within a wider, always-on ecosystem.
Gaming is also identified as a central pillar of this shift. More than four in five Gen Z consumers in Saudi Arabia classify themselves as video game fans, with esports and gaming culture sitting alongside sport as part of a unified entertainment identity.
Alongside changing media behaviours, participation is rising. Seven in ten Saudis aged 18 to 29 now take part in physical activity at least once a week, with motivations increasingly linked to social connection and shared experiences rather than traditional health drivers.
These behavioural shifts are also redefining expectations of brands. The report highlights a growing demand for sponsorships that go beyond visibility, with younger audiences placing greater value on experiences, access and contributions that enhance their connection to sport.
Ali AlJehani, Senior Vice President, MENA at Dentsu Sports International, said:
“Saudi Arabia’s Gen Z audience is not just participating in sport and entertainment, they are actively reshaping how both function. Fandom is now built across a connected ecosystem of content, community, participation and gaming, and that requires a different level of understanding from brands and rights holders.”
Samah Raydan, Vice President at Dentsu Sports Analytics, added:
“Traditional measures of fandom only tell part of the story. As behaviour becomes more digital and fragmented, understanding fans requires a more connected view of how individuals engage across platforms, experiences and touchpoints.”
The report concludes that for brands and rights holders, success in Saudi Arabia will increasingly depend on cultural fluency, relevance and the ability to contribute meaningfully to fan experiences, rather than relying solely on exposure.
KSA Youth PowerPlay is available to download now.
Drawing on insights from Dentsu Sports Analytics’ Decoding 360 study of more than 30,000 sports fans globally, alongside regional expertise, the report highlights a fundamental shift in how fandom is formed, experienced and monetised among younger audiences in Saudi Arabia.
Rather than following traditional, linear pathways into sport, Gen Z audiences in the Kingdom are engaging through multiple entry points at once. On average, fans in Saudi Arabia have four distinct drivers of interest, compared to 3.3 globally, reflecting a broader and more fluid relationship with sport.
This shift is being shaped by a generation that has grown up fully immersed in digital platforms, social media and gaming. For Saudi Gen Z, fandom is no longer defined by a single moment or channel, but instead moves seamlessly across short-form content, creator-led communities, live experiences and participation.
The report finds that discovery increasingly begins on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat, with engagement continuing beyond live events through highlights, commentary and social interaction. As a result, traditional broadcast-led models are playing a more complementary role within a wider, always-on ecosystem.
Gaming is also identified as a central pillar of this shift. More than four in five Gen Z consumers in Saudi Arabia classify themselves as video game fans, with esports and gaming culture sitting alongside sport as part of a unified entertainment identity.
Alongside changing media behaviours, participation is rising. Seven in ten Saudis aged 18 to 29 now take part in physical activity at least once a week, with motivations increasingly linked to social connection and shared experiences rather than traditional health drivers.
These behavioural shifts are also redefining expectations of brands. The report highlights a growing demand for sponsorships that go beyond visibility, with younger audiences placing greater value on experiences, access and contributions that enhance their connection to sport.
Ali AlJehani, Senior Vice President, MENA at Dentsu Sports International, said:
“Saudi Arabia’s Gen Z audience is not just participating in sport and entertainment, they are actively reshaping how both function. Fandom is now built across a connected ecosystem of content, community, participation and gaming, and that requires a different level of understanding from brands and rights holders.”
Samah Raydan, Vice President at Dentsu Sports Analytics, added:
“Traditional measures of fandom only tell part of the story. As behaviour becomes more digital and fragmented, understanding fans requires a more connected view of how individuals engage across platforms, experiences and touchpoints.”
The report concludes that for brands and rights holders, success in Saudi Arabia will increasingly depend on cultural fluency, relevance and the ability to contribute meaningfully to fan experiences, rather than relying solely on exposure.
KSA Youth PowerPlay is available to download now.
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