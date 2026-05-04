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UN Official: Israel Picks Greece to Advance Its Regional Ambitions
(MENAFN) The United Nations special rapporteur on Palestine delivered a pointed warning to Greece on Sunday, accusing Israel of deliberately cultivating the bilateral relationship to serve its own regional ambitions — and cautioning Athens that complicity in Israeli crimes carries legal consequences.
Francesca Albanese made the remarks during a presentation in Athens of her new book, When the World Sleeps: Stories, Words and Wounds of Palestine, pushing back against what she described as a misreading among certain Greek circles of their country's alliance with Israel.
"You think that you have chosen Israel as a in order to secure peace from your eternal enemy, I don't think so," she told the audience.
"Israel has picked you. Israel has chosen you, and it's going to exploit your fears and your insecurity, because this is what Israel does to advance its regional hegemony," Albanese added.
The UN official pointed to rulings by both the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) — which have accused Israel of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity — to argue that all states carry a binding legal obligation to avoid complicity in those crimes.
Albanese reserved particularly sharp words for those facilitating weapons transfers, warning that accountability must follow.
"Apart from the moral injury, I mean, as a lawyer, I can tell you, this is unlawful and there should be accountability. So, those who continue to authorize transfers of weapons or goods from or Israel into Greece or from Greece to Israel should be held accountable," she said.
Francesca Albanese made the remarks during a presentation in Athens of her new book, When the World Sleeps: Stories, Words and Wounds of Palestine, pushing back against what she described as a misreading among certain Greek circles of their country's alliance with Israel.
"You think that you have chosen Israel as a in order to secure peace from your eternal enemy, I don't think so," she told the audience.
"Israel has picked you. Israel has chosen you, and it's going to exploit your fears and your insecurity, because this is what Israel does to advance its regional hegemony," Albanese added.
The UN official pointed to rulings by both the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) — which have accused Israel of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity — to argue that all states carry a binding legal obligation to avoid complicity in those crimes.
Albanese reserved particularly sharp words for those facilitating weapons transfers, warning that accountability must follow.
"Apart from the moral injury, I mean, as a lawyer, I can tell you, this is unlawful and there should be accountability. So, those who continue to authorize transfers of weapons or goods from or Israel into Greece or from Greece to Israel should be held accountable," she said.
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