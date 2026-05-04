Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 3: Riteish Deshmukh's Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark
Riteish Deshmukh's directorial 'Raja Shivaji' collected around ₹12 crore on its third day, the first Sunday. This is a jump of about 13.7% compared to its second-day earnings.
In India, 'Raja Shivaji' has raked in a net collection of about ₹33.90 crore in just three days. Its gross collection now stands at ₹40.34 crore. The film is originally in Marathi but was also released in a dubbed Hindi version.
The Hindi version of 'Raja Shivaji' earned about ₹4.25 crore on Sunday. This brings the total net collection for the Hindi version in India to around ₹11 crore. Out of the total ₹33.90 crore, the original Marathi version has contributed ₹22.90 crore.'Raja Shivaji' Hindi Version Earnings:
- Day 1 (Friday): ₹3.35 crore Day 2 (Saturday): ₹3.40 crore Day 3 (Sunday): ₹4.25 crore
Total Collection: ₹11.00 crore'Raja Shivaji' Marathi Version Earnings:
- Day 1 (Friday): ₹8 crore Day 2 (Saturday): ₹7.15 crore Day 3 (Sunday): ₹7.75 crore
Total Collection: ₹22.90 crore
According to reports, 'Raja Shivaji' was made on a budget of around ₹100 crore. Besides Riteish Deshmukh, the film's star cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Genelia Deshmukh, Sachin Khedekar, and Mahesh Manjrekar in important roles. Salman Khan's cameo in the film is also grabbing a lot of attention.
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