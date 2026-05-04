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Unknown Projectiles Hit Tanker Off UAE Coast Near Fujairah
(MENAFN) A tanker came under attack Sunday after being struck by unidentified projectiles in waters approximately 78 nautical miles north of Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center confirmed.
In a statement published on its official website, UKMTO disclosed that it had received a report of the incident and confirmed no lives were lost. "The tanker reported being hit by unknown projectiles. All crew are safe. No environmental impact has been reported," it said.
Authorities have yet to shed light on the origin or nature of the projectiles, leaving critical questions unanswered as regional shipping lanes — already under heightened scrutiny amid ongoing tensions in Middle Eastern waters — face fresh alarm.
The incident adds to a growing pattern of maritime security threats in the broader Gulf region, where commercial vessels have repeatedly come under attack in recent years. No group has claimed responsibility, and an investigation is presumed to be underway.
In a statement published on its official website, UKMTO disclosed that it had received a report of the incident and confirmed no lives were lost. "The tanker reported being hit by unknown projectiles. All crew are safe. No environmental impact has been reported," it said.
Authorities have yet to shed light on the origin or nature of the projectiles, leaving critical questions unanswered as regional shipping lanes — already under heightened scrutiny amid ongoing tensions in Middle Eastern waters — face fresh alarm.
The incident adds to a growing pattern of maritime security threats in the broader Gulf region, where commercial vessels have repeatedly come under attack in recent years. No group has claimed responsibility, and an investigation is presumed to be underway.
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