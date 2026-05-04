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Gaza Bride Fights for Life After Israeli Sniper Bullet Struck Her home
(MENAFN) Ten days from her wedding, Hala Salem Darwish was not counting down to a celebration — she was fighting for her life. A bullet fired by an Israeli sniper tore through her family home's window and struck the 19-year-old in the back left side of her head as she helped prepare food near sunset, sending her collapsing to the floor in front of her horrified relatives.
She now lies in intensive care, the bullet still lodged in her skull, her condition critical and unstable — and the wedding dress she never got to wear folded somewhere in a home still processing the trauma.
A Countdown Turned Crisis
Her fiancé, Mohammed Shreihi, described the moment their shared future fractured in an instant.
"There were only 10 days left until our wedding," he told media. "In a single moment, everything changed."
The bullet, he said, remains embedded in her head and has inflicted severe damage to brain tissue. Surgeons have so far been unable to operate, deferring intervention until her condition shows signs of stabilization.
"She was like any bride, full of joy and anticipation," he said. "Now we are only hoping she survives."
A Father Unable to Forget
Her father, Salim, said the image of his daughter's collapse refuses to leave him.
"We were preparing food when suddenly an Israeli bullet came through the window and hit her," he said. "She fell in front of us. I cannot forget that scene."
He confirmed that the wedding had been planned for early May — a date the family had held onto as a rare source of hope amid the relentless pressures of war.
A Health System at Breaking Point
Hala's ordeal is far from isolated. Physicians say the specialized treatment she urgently requires does not exist within Gaza, and that her survival hinges on an immediate medical evacuation abroad — an exit that remains blocked.
Palestinian health officials estimate that approximately 22,000 wounded and critically ill patients across Gaza are in need of transfer out of the territory, as acute shortages of medicines and medical equipment leave doctors powerless to treat the most complex cases.
Mohammed has reached out directly to the International Committee of the Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations, pleading for intervention before it is too late.
The Broader Toll
Gaza's Health Ministry reports that Israel has continued to commit daily violations of a ceasefire agreement signed last October, killing 830 Palestinians and injuring a further 2,345. The truce was intended to draw a line under a two-year military campaign that, according to Palestinian tallies, has left more than 72,000 dead, 172,000 wounded, and 90% of civilian infrastructure in ruins.
The UN has estimated the cost of reconstruction at approximately $70 billion — a figure that underscores the sheer scale of destruction awaiting whatever peace eventually arrives.
For Hala, the metrics of war have collapsed into something unbearably personal: a wedding dress that remains unworn, a future placed on indefinite hold, and a family gathered not in celebration — but in vigil.
She now lies in intensive care, the bullet still lodged in her skull, her condition critical and unstable — and the wedding dress she never got to wear folded somewhere in a home still processing the trauma.
A Countdown Turned Crisis
Her fiancé, Mohammed Shreihi, described the moment their shared future fractured in an instant.
"There were only 10 days left until our wedding," he told media. "In a single moment, everything changed."
The bullet, he said, remains embedded in her head and has inflicted severe damage to brain tissue. Surgeons have so far been unable to operate, deferring intervention until her condition shows signs of stabilization.
"She was like any bride, full of joy and anticipation," he said. "Now we are only hoping she survives."
A Father Unable to Forget
Her father, Salim, said the image of his daughter's collapse refuses to leave him.
"We were preparing food when suddenly an Israeli bullet came through the window and hit her," he said. "She fell in front of us. I cannot forget that scene."
He confirmed that the wedding had been planned for early May — a date the family had held onto as a rare source of hope amid the relentless pressures of war.
A Health System at Breaking Point
Hala's ordeal is far from isolated. Physicians say the specialized treatment she urgently requires does not exist within Gaza, and that her survival hinges on an immediate medical evacuation abroad — an exit that remains blocked.
Palestinian health officials estimate that approximately 22,000 wounded and critically ill patients across Gaza are in need of transfer out of the territory, as acute shortages of medicines and medical equipment leave doctors powerless to treat the most complex cases.
Mohammed has reached out directly to the International Committee of the Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations, pleading for intervention before it is too late.
The Broader Toll
Gaza's Health Ministry reports that Israel has continued to commit daily violations of a ceasefire agreement signed last October, killing 830 Palestinians and injuring a further 2,345. The truce was intended to draw a line under a two-year military campaign that, according to Palestinian tallies, has left more than 72,000 dead, 172,000 wounded, and 90% of civilian infrastructure in ruins.
The UN has estimated the cost of reconstruction at approximately $70 billion — a figure that underscores the sheer scale of destruction awaiting whatever peace eventually arrives.
For Hala, the metrics of war have collapsed into something unbearably personal: a wedding dress that remains unworn, a future placed on indefinite hold, and a family gathered not in celebration — but in vigil.
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