WB Polls: BJP Candidate Alleges Fraud Over Opening Of Strong Room
The counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 is underway amid tight security arrangements across the state, with officials of the Election Commission present at all counting centres. As early trends from the West Bengal Assembly elections came in around 9 am, a close contest emerged between the Bharatiya Janata Party (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the Trinamool Congress (All India Trinamool Congress). The BJP has establised a marginal lead with trends showing 121 leads while the TMC has 108 leads.2021 Assembly Election Recap
In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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