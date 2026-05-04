WB Polls: BJP Candidate Alleges Fraud Over Opening Of Strong Room

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Noapara Assembly constituency, Arjun Singh, on Monday, alleged irregularities at the counting centre, claiming that the strong room was being opened without the presence of candidates or their authorised agents. Speaking to reporters, Singh said that neither the candidate nor the election agent had reached the counting venue when announcements regarding the opening of the strong room were made. He termed the development as an "attempt to commit fraud" and said the party would immediately raise the matter with the election observer. "Till now the candidate or the election agent has not reached the counting centre, and they are making announcements that they are opening the strong room. This is an attempt to commit fraud. We will complain right now, we are going to the observer," Singh said.

Close Contest in Early Trends

The counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 is underway amid tight security arrangements across the state, with officials of the Election Commission present at all counting centres. As early trends from the West Bengal Assembly elections came in around 9 am, a close contest emerged between the Bharatiya Janata Party (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the Trinamool Congress (All India Trinamool Congress). The BJP has establised a marginal lead with trends showing 121 leads while the TMC has 108 leads.

2021 Assembly Election Recap

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)