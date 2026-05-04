Vibrant Occasions Catering Shares Heart Leadership Principles With Next Generation Of Business Leaders

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Vibrant Occasions Catering recently visited Glen Rose High School in Malvern, Arkansas, to share the company's heart leadership philosophy with students in a special presentation organized by Business Education Teacher Mariah Dykes.

The visit was a natural fit. Dykes previously served as Social Media Manager and Marketing Assistant at Vibrant Occasions before transitioning to education, and she invited the team to share what she had experienced firsthand in the Vibrant Occasions workplace with her students.

The presentation was led by a four-person team representing different facets of the company: Chef Serge Krikorian, Executive Chef and Managing Partner; Leah Seale, Director of Community and Vendor Relations; Katelyn Reisma, Catering Manager; and Michelle Read, Director of Food and Beverage Distribution. Together they walked students through Vibrant Occasions' MIVE 5 core values and the company's broader heart leadership framework, which centers on empathy, integrity, and authenticity as the foundation of a thriving workplace.

"We had such a blast connecting with the students at Glen Rose High School," Vibrant Occasions shared following the visit. "We curate moments through flavor. We are so grateful for every opportunity to inspire the next generation of leaders and are always ecstatic to share our passion."

The appearance reflects Vibrant Occasions' ongoing commitment to community engagement as a core expression of heart leadership, extending the company's values beyond the kitchen and into the broader Arkansas community it serves.

Vibrant Occasions Catering has been recognized by Arkansas Money & Politics as Best Boss and Best Place to Work, and earned the Heart Leader of the Year award at the inaugural MIBE Awards. The company maintains a 7.6 percent staff turnover rate over four years, a figure that stands in sharp contrast to the hospitality industry average, which the leadership team credits to their heart leadership program.

Organizations interested in hosting Vibrant Occasions Catering for a speaking engagement are welcome to reach out to Mary Krikorian at ....

About Vibrant Occasions Catering:

Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner's Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor's Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio's Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge's surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.

To explore the array of catering options offered at Vibrant Occasions, please contact:

Mary Krikorian

Managing Partner

Vibrant Occasions

@vibrantoccasionscatering

Email:...

For media inquiries about Vibrant Occasions, please contact:

Meredith Corning

PR Agent

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

Email:...

