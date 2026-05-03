Steady Supply Of Livestock Expected Over Coming Period

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As Eid al-Adha approaches, Qatar's livestock market is preparing for a substantial surge in supply, with traders anticipating an abundance of both locally produced and imported sheep sufficient to meet peak seasonal demand.

Officials from livestock-importing companies said that early contracting, supported by government facilitation and regulatory easing, has enabled them to secure large quantities of sheep in advance. These preparations are part of a co-ordinated effort to ensure market stability and adequate livestock availability. Estimates indicate that Qatari companies have collectively arranged to import around 100,000 head of sheep and other livestock for the season.

Market data show that Qatar's monthly sheep consumption typically ranges from 30,000 to 50,000 head. Demand, however, rises sharply during Ramadan and Eid, reaching approximately 100,000 head. This demand is met through a combination of local production and imports, with Widam Food Company playing a key role in maintaining a steady supply and stabilising the red meat market.

Ibrahim Jassim al-Nahshali, owner of a livestock trading company, said his firm plans to import large quantities of sheep within a single week as part of an early supply strategy, in addition to his farm's local production of around 10,000 head. He also highlighted his participation in national initiatives to ensure the availability of sacrificial livestock.

Al-Nahshali explained that imported sheep include various types commonly marketed as“Syrian sheep,” which are expected to significantly increase supply. He added that import procedures are conducted electronically through the Livestock Department to obtain approvals for shipments via land, sea, or air ports, stressing that early application is essential to ensure arrivals at least two weeks before Eid.

Nabil Ali al-Ajmi, a sheep breeder, noted that while local production contributes to market supply, it does not fully cover peak seasonal demand. He said many breeders rely on their own stock to supply sacrificial animals while selling surplus livestock, helping ease market pressure. However, he emphasised the need for stronger support and development of the sector.

Al-Ajmi also highlighted the national subsidised meat initiative, which has helped ease financial burdens on citizens by offering sacrificial sheep at around QR1,000, compared with market prices ranging between QR2,000 and QR3,000.

Salah al-Kuwari, owner of a livestock import company, confirmed that early preparations are already in place to meet anticipated demand. He described the market outlook as reassuring despite regional challenges affecting supply chains. Imports continue from key sources, including Syrian and Jordanian livestock, with Saudi Arabia serving as the main transit route for shipments entering Qatar land borders.

Al-Kuwari stressed that while local production remains an important contributor, it is insufficient on its own to meet total demand. He called for continued investment in the livestock sector through enhanced veterinary care, improved breeds, better feed availability, and expanded feed cultivation.

Meanwhile, Jassim Ibrahim al-Qattan, a livestock importer and breeder, said he has obtained permits to import around 30,000 sheep and 20,000 calves, bringing his total seasonal supply to approximately 50,000 head. These quantities are expected to play a significant role in strengthening overall market supply during the Eid season.

Al-Qattan also pointed to government initiatives to support the livestock sector, including the establishment of 10 specialised farms to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on imports. He highlighted his own project, launched in 2021, which spans about 70,000sq m and includes integrated facilities such as a modern slaughterhouse, veterinary clinic, and livestock display and sales areas.

livestock market supply demand