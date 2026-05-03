QCS Concludes Thyroid Cancer Awareness Campaign

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) has concluded its thyroid cancer awareness campaign, which ran throughout April as part of its ongoing efforts to raise community awareness and highlight the importance of prevention and early detection as essential pillars in reducing incidence rates and improving treatment outcomes.

Thyroid cancer is the third most common cancer in Qatar and affects women at three times the rate of men, according to the Qatar National Cancer Registry (QNCR 2021).

The campaign featured a series of in-person and virtual awareness activities targeting various segments of the community. It focused on promoting awareness of preventive measures, warning signs, and risk factors associated with thyroid cancer, while encouraging individuals to undergo regular medical check-ups as part of early detection efforts.

As part of the campaign, QCS organised a panel discussion at its headquarters titled“Thyroid Health Keys: What You Need to Know,” in collaboration with Life Care Clinic and WellCare Pharmacies.

The session was moderated by Heba Nassar, head of Community Health Awareness at QCS, and featured a distinguished group of speakers, including Dr Tania Jaber, consultant endocrinologist at Hamad Medical Corporation; Dr Mona Salem, dermatology and aesthetic specialist at Life Care Clinic; Dr Minas El-Sharkawy, integrative coach and behavioural change trainer; and Batool Ibrahim, clinical dietitian at QCS, who shared valuable insights on thyroid health from medical, nutritional, and behavioural perspectives.

The Society also reinforced the campaign through intensive media and digital outreach across multiple platforms, providing educational content and media coverage to expand reach and enhance public awareness. This integrated approach helped ensure that key health messages were accessible to a broader audience.

Mona al-Ashkanani, general manager of QCS, stated that organising such initiatives reflects the Society's ongoing commitment to promoting health awareness and emphasising the importance of early detection, which plays a crucial role in improving recovery rates, especially with the rising incidence of thyroid cancer.

She added that QCS continues to utilise diverse awareness channels and values partnerships with healthcare and media entities to achieve a sustainable impact in cancer prevention and awareness.

At the conclusion of the campaign, the Society reaffirmed the importance of regular medical check-ups as a key method for early detection and improved recovery outcomes, urging community members to prioritise their health and adopt healthier lifestyles.

Nassar stated that thyroid cancer begins in the thyroid gland, which regulates vital body functions such as metabolism, heart rate, and body temperature, and emphasised the importance of paying attention to unusual changes in the body.

She noted that symptoms may include a lump or swelling in the front of the neck, pain that may extend to the ears, persistent hoarseness, difficulty swallowing or breathing, and an unexplained cough, stressing that consulting a doctor is essential even though these symptoms may be linked to other conditions.

She added that risk factors include gender, age, genetic predisposition, radiation exposure, overweight and obesity, and iodine imbalance, highlighting that maintaining a healthy lifestyle and balanced nutrition play a key role in prevention.

Nassar said treatment options vary depending on the case and may include surgery, radioactive iodine therapy, hormone therapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, and, in some cases, chemotherapy.

Qatar Cancer Society thyroid cancer awareness campaign