MENAFN - Market Press Release) CyberMindr Co-founder Sudheer on real cyber risks, in conversation with Zee Media May 1, 2026 2:57 am - CyberMindr CTO Sudheer K spoke with Zee News on AI-driven cyber threats, highlighting automation in attacks, lack of visibility, the gap between compliance and security, and rising third-party risks.

CyberMindr Co-founder and CTO Sudheer K, in an exclusive conversation with Zee News, spoke about real-world cyber threats and the growing impact of AI on how these threats are emerging.

Sudheer K spoke to Zee Media on their Tell Your Story podcast, where the discussion focused on the impact of AI on organizational cybersecurity. He explained how hacking has shifted from manual efforts to automated systems that continuously scan the internet to identify vulnerable assets. These systems operate at scale, allowing attackers to identify weak points across organizations much faster than before.

He highlighted that many organizations lack clear visibility into what is exposed externally, which creates gaps even when tools and compliance measures are in place. As organizations expand across cloud environments, digital platforms, and third-party integrations, their attack surface becomes larger and more complex. This makes it easier for attackers to discover and exploit vulnerabilities.

He also pointed out that attackers are evolving faster, using AI to generate and execute multiple attack methods at scale. This shift has reduced the time required to launch attacks and increased their success rate, making it harder for organizations to keep up with the pace of threats.

Sudheer further emphasized that compliance does not always reflect actual security. Many organizations invest in meeting regulatory standards, but that does not necessarily mean they are protected from real-world attacks. He added that continuous monitoring and proactive identification of risks are becoming essential in today's environment.

A few highlights from the discussion include:

The use of automation and AI to identify and exploit vulnerabilities

The gap between compliance and actual security

The rising risk from third-party vendors and connected ecosystems

This segment is part of CyberMindr's effort to bring more awareness to real world cybersecurity issues and help businesses better understand where they are truly at risk

Watch the full discussion here: