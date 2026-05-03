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Vehicle Plunge into River in Bolivia Kills Five People
(MENAFN) At least five people were killed after a vehicle plunged into the Mapiri River in the municipality of Guanay, located in Bolivia’s western La Paz department, according to police.
As stated by reports, the vehicle was carrying at least seven passengers when it reportedly veered off the road late Friday and fell into the river.
Local police official Janeth Perez told local media that two survivors were rescued with serious injuries and transferred to nearby medical facilities for treatment.
Authorities confirmed that the five victims died by drowning, and no individuals are currently reported missing.
Rescue operations continued into early Saturday under difficult conditions as teams worked in the affected area. Officials have also opened an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.
As stated by reports, the vehicle was carrying at least seven passengers when it reportedly veered off the road late Friday and fell into the river.
Local police official Janeth Perez told local media that two survivors were rescued with serious injuries and transferred to nearby medical facilities for treatment.
Authorities confirmed that the five victims died by drowning, and no individuals are currently reported missing.
Rescue operations continued into early Saturday under difficult conditions as teams worked in the affected area. Officials have also opened an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.
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