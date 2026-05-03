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EU Lawmakers Press Norway Over Energy Windfall Profits
(MENAFN) European Parliament members are urging Norway to share part of its increased oil and gas revenues, arguing that higher energy earnings driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions should be redistributed to support Ukraine and help ease costs for European consumers, according to reports.
The discussion comes as instability and a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East have contributed to higher global energy prices, boosting export income for major energy-producing countries such as Norway.
Some lawmakers argue that countries with strong fiscal positions should expand their financial assistance to Ukraine, noting that Norway’s economic strength and rising energy revenues place it in a position to contribute more. One member of the European Parliament emphasized that expectations are particularly high for countries benefiting significantly from recent price increases.
In parallel, proposals have also been put forward within the European Union to impose higher taxes on oil and gas companies operating in European markets. Supporters of the idea suggest that additional revenues could be redistributed to reduce energy costs for households across the bloc.
The suggested measures include a potential levy on energy firms, with some policymakers arguing that profits generated during periods of high prices should be used to support consumers facing elevated energy bills. The proposals are currently being reviewed within EU institutions and could impact major energy producers, including state-linked companies.
Norwegian officials have responded critically to the proposals, pointing out that the country already contributes substantial financial assistance to Ukraine relative to its economic size compared with other Western states.
They also noted that while higher oil and gas prices increase state revenues, global instability can negatively affect Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, which is heavily exposed to international financial markets.
Overall, the debate highlights growing tensions within Europe over how energy windfalls should be managed during periods of geopolitical uncertainty and economic pressure.
The discussion comes as instability and a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East have contributed to higher global energy prices, boosting export income for major energy-producing countries such as Norway.
Some lawmakers argue that countries with strong fiscal positions should expand their financial assistance to Ukraine, noting that Norway’s economic strength and rising energy revenues place it in a position to contribute more. One member of the European Parliament emphasized that expectations are particularly high for countries benefiting significantly from recent price increases.
In parallel, proposals have also been put forward within the European Union to impose higher taxes on oil and gas companies operating in European markets. Supporters of the idea suggest that additional revenues could be redistributed to reduce energy costs for households across the bloc.
The suggested measures include a potential levy on energy firms, with some policymakers arguing that profits generated during periods of high prices should be used to support consumers facing elevated energy bills. The proposals are currently being reviewed within EU institutions and could impact major energy producers, including state-linked companies.
Norwegian officials have responded critically to the proposals, pointing out that the country already contributes substantial financial assistance to Ukraine relative to its economic size compared with other Western states.
They also noted that while higher oil and gas prices increase state revenues, global instability can negatively affect Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, which is heavily exposed to international financial markets.
Overall, the debate highlights growing tensions within Europe over how energy windfalls should be managed during periods of geopolitical uncertainty and economic pressure.
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