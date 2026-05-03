Qatari International Search, Rescue Group Pay Training, Advisory Visit To Egypt Search, Rescue Group

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Qatari International Search and Rescue Group conducted a training and advisory visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt as part of a technical support program for the Egyptian Civil Protection Team.

This visit is part of the team's preparations for obtaining international accreditation from the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG), of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), scheduled for next August.

This visit is the sixth and final one in a comprehensive program focused on enhancing the Egyptian team's readiness through a simulated earthquake exercise that replicates realistic devastation conditions.

These efforts reflect the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting the capabilities of sister nations in disaster response by transferring knowledge and building capacity in accordance with best international practices.